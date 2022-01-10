STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ICF men spikers clinch title

ICF were awarded the AK Chitrapandian memorial trophy. SRM Academy were placed third and Chennai City Police came fourth.

Published: 10th January 2022

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  ICF, Chennai defeated Income Tax 19-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18 to bag the title at the SNJ group Chennai District 'B' division men's volleyball championship on Saturday.

Ahaan and Rakshit selected for RFYC camp

Ahaan Kapoor and S Rakshit from Tamil Nadu, who were trained by Chennaiyin FC assistant coach Sabir Pasha at his academy, have been selected for a two-week camp by Reliance Foundation Young Champs Football Academy.

After a nationwide scouting initiative to identify future football talent, RFYC narrowed down the selection to 65 boys (Under-13).

Ahaan and Rakshit are part of the final 15 boys selected from Sabir's academy, where they both were offered full scholarship.

RFYC will groom the boys for a professional football career at their venues in India and Europe over the next four years at their residential sports facility in Mumbai.

Stephen passes away
P Stephen Shadrock, a former Tamil Nadu, ICF player and also a reputed, coach passed away a few days back. He was 88. Stehpen was a solid goalkeeper in his playing days. Later, he was an assistant coach of the Indian Railways and ICF sports council teams.

