ICF men spikers clinch title

CHENNAI: ICF, Chennai defeated Income Tax 19-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18 to bag the title at the SNJ group Chennai District 'B' division men's volleyball championship on Saturday.

ICF were awarded the AK Chitrapandian memorial trophy. SRM Academy were placed third and Chennai City Police came fourth.

Ahaan and Rakshit selected for RFYC camp

Ahaan Kapoor and S Rakshit from Tamil Nadu, who were trained by Chennaiyin FC assistant coach Sabir Pasha at his academy, have been selected for a two-week camp by Reliance Foundation Young Champs Football Academy.

After a nationwide scouting initiative to identify future football talent, RFYC narrowed down the selection to 65 boys (Under-13).

Ahaan and Rakshit are part of the final 15 boys selected from Sabir's academy, where they both were offered full scholarship.

RFYC will groom the boys for a professional football career at their venues in India and Europe over the next four years at their residential sports facility in Mumbai.

Stephen passes away

P Stephen Shadrock, a former Tamil Nadu, ICF player and also a reputed, coach passed away a few days back. He was 88. Stehpen was a solid goalkeeper in his playing days. Later, he was an assistant coach of the Indian Railways and ICF sports council teams.