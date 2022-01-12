STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan and MC Mary Kom to return to national boxing camp

The majority of the marquee names in boxing have been out of action ever since the Tokyo Olympics. After over five months, the boxers are finally set to return.

Published: 12th January 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Boxers Amit Panghal (L) and MC Mary Kom

Boxers Amit Panghal (L) and MC Mary Kom. (File photo| AP and PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The majority of the marquee names in boxing have been out of action ever since the Tokyo Olympics. After over five months, the boxers are finally set to return. Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan and MC Mary Kom are among six elite boxers, whose name have been added by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to the ongoing national boxing camps at NIS Patiala (men) and the IGI Stadium, New Delhi (women). The camps will continue until March 14.

Satish Kumar, Manish Kaushik and Ashish Kumar are the other boxers who have been included. A total of 63 men boxers across different weight categories and 27 coaching and support staff have been part of the camp in Patiala since January 3.

In the women's section, some 45-odd boxers (57 approved), including Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, and 25 coaching/support staff have been training in New Delhi for the last week for so.

U-22 Asian test awaits

The BFI had conducted trials to pick a team for the U-22 Asian Championships in Patiala. Though the team is yet to be officially announced, Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), Jasmine (winners during the trials) are expected to take part. The event is scheduled in Uzbekistan and will commence from January 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sports Authority of India Amit Panghal Vikas Krishan MC Mary Kom National boxing camp NIS Patiala
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp