Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan and MC Mary Kom to return to national boxing camp

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The majority of the marquee names in boxing have been out of action ever since the Tokyo Olympics. After over five months, the boxers are finally set to return. Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan and MC Mary Kom are among six elite boxers, whose name have been added by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to the ongoing national boxing camps at NIS Patiala (men) and the IGI Stadium, New Delhi (women). The camps will continue until March 14.

Satish Kumar, Manish Kaushik and Ashish Kumar are the other boxers who have been included. A total of 63 men boxers across different weight categories and 27 coaching and support staff have been part of the camp in Patiala since January 3.

In the women's section, some 45-odd boxers (57 approved), including Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, and 25 coaching/support staff have been training in New Delhi for the last week for so.

U-22 Asian test awaits

The BFI had conducted trials to pick a team for the U-22 Asian Championships in Patiala. Though the team is yet to be officially announced, Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), Jasmine (winners during the trials) are expected to take part. The event is scheduled in Uzbekistan and will commence from January 22.