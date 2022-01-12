STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BFI suspends former secretary-general Jay Kowli for "dereliction of duty"

Jay Kowli, who is also a referee/judge, has been barred from all boxing-related activities in India and abroad due to dereliction of duty.

Jay Kowli

Jay Kowli (Photo | BFI India)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Boxing Federation of India has suspended its former general secretary and Maharashtra state body president Jay Kowli after its disciplinary committee ruled that he had failed to perform his duties in the current role.

Kowli, who is also a referee/judge, has been "barred from all boxing-related activities in India and abroad due to dereliction of duty", a top federation source told PTI.

The decision was taken at the BFI's Executive Committee meeting held on January 10.

The boxer-turned-administrator did not immediately respond to calls for his comments on the matter.

"There have been several incidents in the past involving him and now when reports were sought from him on the functioning of the Maharashtra body, which is a routine matter, he failed to do so," the source said.

"So, the BFI's disciplinary committee recommended that he be suspended from the sport till the time he can provide a plausible explanation for his actions. If he does that, the decision may be reconsidered," he added.

Kowli has had a chequered run in the national federation.

He served as secretary-general under two Presidents - the Sandeep Jajodia-led Boxing India in 2015 and the Ajay Singh-led Boxing Federation of India from 2016 to 2021. He had a fallout with both of them over several administration-related differences.

Last year, after dissociating from the Singh-led group before the elections, he lost the secretary general's election.

The national body has now told the Uttar Pradesh unit to hold an Annual General Meeting at the earliest and ensure elections are conducted.

"They have been notified to get their act together. This kind of issue should not require EC intervention," the source said.

