STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

'Happy in my space, god bless him': Saina Nehwal accepts Siddharth's apology over 'cock' remark

Siddharth's reply to the Olympic bronze medallist's tweet on PM Modi's security breach in Punjab attracted much flak a few days ago.

Published: 12th January 2022 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Siddharth (L) and badminton player Saina Nehwal

Actor Siddharth (L) and badminton player Saina Nehwal (File photo| AP and EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Wednesday said she is happy that actor Siddharth issued a public apology for his unsavoury remarks on her after she raised concerns about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach recently.

Siddharth's reply to the Olympic bronze medallist's tweet on PM Modi's security breach in Punjab attracted much flak a few days ago, with the National Commission for Women (NCW) asking Twitter India to "immediately" block the actor's account.

He issued an apology on Wednesday, calling his comment a "rude joke" and admitted that he could not "justify my tone and words". Saina said she is glad that he acknowledged that.

"He only said it and he is now apologising. I was surprised to see myself trending on Twitter that day. I haven't spoken to him but I am happy that he apologised. See, it is about women, he shouldn't target a woman like that but it's okay, I am not bothered about it, I am happy in my space and god bless him," she said on the sidelines of the ongoing India Open here.

After Saina posted her tweet on PM's security breach, Siddharth had tweeted, "Subtle cock champion of the world - Thank God we have protectors of India (sic)." Following strong criticism on social media for his comment, Siddharth said that "nothing disrespectful was intended".

On Wednesday, Siddharth outrightly apologised. "Dear Saina, I want to apologise to you for my rude joke that I wrote as a response to a tweet of yours, a few days ago. I may disagree with you on many things but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and words. I know I have more grace in me than that. As for the joke... If a joke needs to be explained, then it wasn't a very good joke to begin with. Sorry about a joke that didn't land. I hope we can put this behind us and that you will accept my letter. You will always be my Champion. Honestly, Siddharth," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saina Nehwal Siddharth Subtle cock National Commission for Women PM security breach
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp