National car racing championship receives good response

CHENNAI: Over 100 entrants with a clutch of teenaged talent will line-up on various grids in the third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian national car racing championship 2021 commencing at the MMRT circuit here on Thursday, with Covid-19 safety protocols in place.

Due to the Sunday lockdown in Tamil Nadu in the wake of the pandemic, the promoters, Madras Motor Sports Club, have rejigged the schedule for the programme to start a day earlier on Thursday, which will be devoted to practice sessions only, and conclude on Saturday afternoon.

A card of 13 races will be gone through with triple-headers each in the premier MRF F1600, Volkswagen Polo and the MRF saloon cars (Toyota Etios) categories, while the popular saloon cars class (Indian Touring Cars, Indian Junior Touring Cars and the Super Stock) and the Formula LGB 1300 will have two races apiece.