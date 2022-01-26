STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Laureus World Sports Awards 2022 to be held virtually in April

The 2022 awards will build on the success of Laureus' 2021 'virtual' Awards, the organiser said in a statement on Wednesday.

Published: 26th January 2022 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 06:29 PM   |  A+A-

2022 Laureus world sports awards.(Photo |laureus.com)

By PTI

LONDON: The Laureus World Sports Awards will be held virtually for a second consecutive year in April due to the "limitations and uncertainty" caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will continue to celebrate the achievement of athletes and the inspirational stories from the world of sport, which last year included the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games and Euro 2020 among others.

The nominees selected by a panel of 1300 sports journalists are due to be announced on February 2, after which the winners of the most prestigious awards in sport will be decided through voting by the 71 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy.

The Laureus Academy form the ultimate sports jury, consisting of many of the greatest Olympic gold medallists, world champions and most famous achievers in sport.

Sean Fitzpatrick, chairman of the Laureus World Sports Academy, said: "We know for sure, after such an amazing and challenging year for sport, that 2022 will be an Awards to remember.

The Academy is certainly going to have a difficult job selecting the winners from so many outstanding sportsmen, sportswomen and teams.

" In addition to the seven nominated categories, Sportsman, Sportswoman, Team, Breakthrough, Comeback, Disability and Action Sports, Laureus will recognise the efforts of community-based programmes through its 'Sport for Good Award'.

The Laureus Academy will also select winners of special Awards which have included Lifetime Achievement, Spirit of Sport and Athlete Advocacy.

Last year's winners included Rafael Nadal (Sportsman), Naomi Osaka (Sportswoman), Bayern Munich (Team), Patrick Mahomes (Breakthrough) and Max Parrot (Comeback) as well as Billie Jean King (Lifetime) and Lewis Hamilton (for the inaugural Laureus Athlete Advocate Award).

