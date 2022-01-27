STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Malvika Bansod defeats Tasnim Mir, cruises to quarterfinals of Odisha Open

Bansod took just over half an hour to dispatch 16-year-old Tasnim 21-13 21-15 in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals of the BWF Super 100 tournament.

Published: 27th January 2022 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Young Indian badminton player Malvika Bansod

Young Indian badminton player Malvika Bansod (Photo | BAI)

By PTI

CUTTACK: Continuing her good run of form, young Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod got the better of compatriot and junior world No.1 Tasnim Mir in straight games to advance to the quarterfinals of the Odisha Open here on Thursday.

Bansod took just over half an hour to dispatch 16-year-old Tasnim 21-13 21-15 in the women's singles pre-quarterfinals of the BWF Super 100 tournament.

The 20-year-old Bansod, who had lost to PV Sindhu in the final of the Syed Modi International last week before defeating her idol Saina Nehwal at the India Open earlier this month, will take on the winner of the second clash between Tanya Hemanth and Vijetha Harish.

Fifth seed Ashmita Chaliha also booked a quarterfinal spot as she got the better of compatriot Anupama Upadhyay 21-17 21-16.

She will now take on Rucha Sawant, who defeated Nikki Rapria to reach the final eight.

In men's singles, third seed Subhankar Dey, who had stunned sixth seed Xiaodong Sheng of Canada on Wednesday, notched a 21-16 21-14 victory over fellow Indian Rahul Yadav Chittaboina in 33 minutes.

Kiran George also moved to the men's singles quarterfinal with an easy 21-12 21-13 win over compatriot Chirag Sen in another second round match.

In the mixed doubles event, the India pairing of Dhruv Rawat and Shikha Gautam lost 11-21 14-21 to the Sri Lankan duo of Sachin Dias and Thilini Hendahewa in the second round, while Ayush Makhija and Deeksha Choudhar handed Chirag Arora and Nish Rapria a 21-5 21-16 loss to move to the quarterfinals.

PTI APA PM PM 01271517 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malvika Bansod Tasnim Mir Odisha Open BWF Super 100 tournament BAI
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp