Hockey World Cup: After disappointing draw against England, China up next for India

CHENNAI: After a highly-creditable 1-1 draw with England in their World Cup opener, India have a big chance to consolidate their place in Pool B with a good result against China on Tuesday.

India had several chances against England if their penalty corner conversion was slightly better (one from six), they could have even gone away with all three points. In fact, they could have had a field goal through Sharmila Devi but her close range effort with minutes to go was off radar.

What was most pleasing about the match from their perspective was their defensive performance. England, a majority of whom represented Great Britain when they won a bronze in Tokyo, found no joy in the attacking third of the pitch. The end result? Zero penalty corners conceded.

What you will get from India is more of what they showed in the opening match. Attack with pace, use the dribbling skills of the wide players as well as employ a full-court press to put pressure on their opponents.

Sunday’s results:

Pool A: Germany 1-3 Netherlands. Pool B: India 1-1 England. Pool C: South Korea 3-2 Canada, Spain 1-4 Argentina. Pool D: Belgium 4-1 South Africa. Tuesday’s matches: Pool A: Ireland vs Chile. Pool B: India vs China, New Zealand vs England. Pool D: Japan vs South Africa, Belgium vs Australia.