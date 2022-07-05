STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Hockey World Cup: After disappointing draw against England, China up next for India

After a highly-creditable 1-1 draw with England in their World Cup opener, India have a big chance to consolidate their place in Pool B with a good result against China on Tuesday. 

Published: 05th July 2022 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Indian men's hockey team celebrates after a goal

Indian men's hockey team celebrates after a goal. (Photo | Hockey India)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  After a highly-creditable 1-1 draw with England in their World Cup opener, India have a big chance to consolidate their place in Pool B with a good result against China on Tuesday. 

India had several chances against England if their penalty corner conversion was slightly better (one from six), they could have even gone away with all three points. In fact, they could have had a field goal through Sharmila Devi but her close range effort with minutes to go was off radar.

What was most pleasing about the match from their perspective was their defensive performance. England, a majority of whom represented Great Britain when they won a bronze in Tokyo, found no joy in the attacking third of the pitch. The end result? Zero penalty corners conceded. 

What you will get from India is more of what they showed in the opening match. Attack with pace, use the dribbling skills of the wide players as well as employ a full-court press to put pressure on their opponents.  

Sunday’s results:

Pool A: Germany 1-3 Netherlands. Pool B: India 1-1 England. Pool C: South Korea 3-2 Canada, Spain 1-4 Argentina. Pool D: Belgium 4-1 South Africa. Tuesday’s matches: Pool A: Ireland vs Chile. Pool B: India vs China, New Zealand vs England. Pool D: Japan vs South Africa, Belgium vs Australia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hockey World Cup Hockey World Cup 2022
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp