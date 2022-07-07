44th chess olympiad: Mahabalipuram gears up for one of biggest indoor sporting structures

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s hard to miss the giant structure that presents itself on the left-hand side as soon as you enter the premises of a plush hotel in Mahabalipuram that’s set to host the 44th Chess Olympiad. The roof work, which looks like rolling canopies covered by a giant white cloth from the outside, is already complete.

When you walk towards the inside of the temporary structure (it’s roughly 44,000 sq. ft., roughly 60-65 per cent of a normal-sized football field) you can see why R Anantharam, the venue in charge, is of the opinion that “this is one of the biggest indoor sporting structures in the country”. Describing it as huge doesn’t even do it justice.

R Anantharam

Work first started more than two months ago and Anantharam says it will be finished in the next week. “Work started two three months ago when the venue was confirmed,” he tells this daily. “This hall will be completed by July 15. It’s halfway through but work is going on very fast.” The majority of the work remaining is flooring and lighting but the official, who works out of his hometown Sivakasi normally, assures that all is well. Once this temporary hall is fully functioning, the work will be focused on the permanent structure, which is actually a wedding venue. “We have two halls,” he says. “The main hall will be comprising of some 50 teams, about 500 players.” While that is relatively smaller, because it’s a permanent structure, the organisers have decided to keep that as the main hall.

“In all, 50 matches will be held (49 to be exact) in the main hall (per day).” Anantharam, who also holds posts in All India Chess Federation (AICF) and Tamil Nadu State Chess Association (TNSCA), says. “Remaining will be held in this hall which you are seeing now which is under construction. Around 1100-1200 players will be playing. It is of the biggest halls for sports purposes in India, maybe. It has all infrastructure purposes, it has a good ambiance for playing chess.”

Ambience, of course, is one of the most important characteristics for elite chess players to concentrate on their game. To that effect, both halls will be soundproof. To ensure that, insulated Rockwool has already been used to cover the roof as well as the walls of the secondary hall. The constructors have even taken into account the ‘aadi’ maasam’ (a month in the Tamil calendar). Dangerous winds are regularly observed during this period so they have taken extra care in ensuring the structure remains as it is during this time of the year. Anantharam says the venue should be handed over on July 22nd or 23rd, with teams beginning to arrive around July 26 (the first matches are scheduled for the 29th). To ensure all teething problems are ironed out, a practice tournament is slated to be held on July 24th.