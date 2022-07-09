Inquiry to probe Spain incident may force judoka Jasleen to miss Commonwealth Games

Express News Service

CHENNAI: One of the six selected Indian judokas may miss the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to the ongoing inquiry ordered to probe misconduct/misdeeds committed during the Madrid European Open and Training camp last month.

The judoka in question has already been suspended by the administrator, who was appointed by the High Court of Delhi to look into the affairs of the Judo Federation of India (JFI). Justice Pankaj Naqvi (retd), former judge of Allahabad High Court, took charge as administrator of JCommonwealth FI last month.

The six selected judokas include three male and as many female athletes. Vijay Kumar Yadav (-60kg), Jasleen Singh Saini (-66kg) and Deepak Deswal (-100kg) were selected in the male category while L Shushila Devi (-48kg), Suchika Tariyal (-57kg) and Tulika Maan (+78kg) were picked up in the female category for the CWG.

The order uploaded on the JFI website reads, "Whereas it was brought to the notice of the undersigned that you (Mr. Harshdeep Singh Brar) along with Mr. Jasleen Singh Saini and Mr. Divyanshupuri, Judokas, left the hotel at Madrid on the night of 25.06.2022 without any permission from the Coach, went to a local pub, consumed alcohol and brought two local girls in the hotel room along with alcohol. Thereafter, both the girls ran out of the hotel and one of them filed a complaint of sexual harassment against you (Mr. Harshdeep Singh Brar) in the Police Station concerned."

Even though the order says that coaches informed the administrator that prima facie charges could not be established and the local court released Brar provisionally, the administrator after hearing judokas' version and considering other reports decided to initiate an inquiry into the issue.

R Vijaya Mohana Murli, president of Tamil Nadu Judo Association, has been asked to conduct the inquiry and submit his report before the federation within two months before the JFI.

"Whereas the undersigned is also of the view that in order to maintain the purity and dignity of the game each Judoka involved in the said matter i.e. Mr. Harshdeep Singh Brar, Mr. Jasleen Singh Saini and Mr. Divyanshupuri, stand suspended with immediate effect from participating in future sporting events both domestic and International until further orders," says the order.

Given the order, it looks highly unlikely that Jasleen would be able to compete at the quadrennial event. The judo competitions at the CWG are scheduled on August 1, 2 and 3.

Incidentally, a pre-departure camp is scheduled to begin for the judokas at the IG Stadium, New Delhi on Saturday.

The camp, which will run till July 26, is being held to work on the mental aspects and physical fitness of the athletes ahead of the event.

However, given the turn of events and ongoing inquiry, it remains to be seen whether Jasleen will be a part of the camp or not.

The judoka remained incommunicado for his comments on the issue.

However, when the administrator was asked about the inquiry and judokas' participation in the CWG, he said, "The order is already uploaded on the website."