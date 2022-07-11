STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Shooting World Cup: Arjun Babuta strikes gold in 10m air rifle final

In the gold medal clash, Arjun humbled USA's Kozeniesky 17-9 in a rather one-sided contest.

Published: 11th July 2022 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2022 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Arjun Babuta wins India's first Gold at at the ongoing ISSF 2022 World Cup.(Photo | Twitter @Media_SAI)

By PTI

CHANGWON: Young Indian shooter Arjun Babuta stunned Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Lucas Kozeniesky to win the men's 10m air rifle event and open the country's account in the ongoing ISSF World Cup here on Monday.

In the gold medal clash, Arjun humbled USA's Kozeniesky 17-9 in a rather one-sided contest.

This is Arjun's maiden gold for the senior side.

He had bagged the yellow metal at the 2016 Junior World Cup in Gabala, Azerbaijan.

The 23-year-old from Punjab, who has been representing India since 2016, had earlier topped the ranking round with a scintillating 261.1 points to qualify for the gold medal clash.

Kozeniesky shot 260.4 to join him even as qualification leader Sergey Richter of Israel settled for bronze with a score of 259.9.

The other Indian in the fray, Parth Makhija, who also qualified for the ranking event in fifth place following an impressive show on Sunday, finished fourth with a score of 258.1.

There was no stopping Arjun in the final as he raced to a 10-4 lead after the first seven single-shot series.

The winner of each series gets two points while the points are spilt in case of a tie and the first to 16 wins the match.

The American did not give up till the end but Arjun pulled out those big high 10s when it mattered most and finished clinically for a convincing score-line to help India open their account with the brightest medal possible.

This was also foreign rifle coach Thomas Farnik's maiden medal in his very first international assignment.

The Austrian had been appointed to the job just ahead of the Changwon World Cup.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arjun Babuta ISSF World Cup Parth Makhija
India Matters
AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami leaves Vanagaram after being elected as General secretary at the GC meet held in Chennai, on July 11, 2022. (Photo | Expess Photo Service)
AIADMK appoints Palaniswami as interim general secretary, expels Panneerselvam from all posts
The dilemmas before Uddhav Thackeray are many. (File Photo | PTI)
Rabble to rubble: Uddhav Thackeray and the difficulty of being good
Businessman Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison by Supreme Court in contempt case 
Oldest Sanskrit stone inscription in South India is from Telangana's Phanigiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp