Chess olympiad: Screens for spectators and 24x7 control room for players

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday reviewed the preparatory work for the 44th Chess Olympiad at a private hotel near Mamallapuram, where the games are to be held.

Chief Minister MK Stalin during his visit to a private hotel near Mamallapuram to review the preparatory work for the 44th Chess Olympiad, on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday reviewed the preparatory work for the 44th Chess Olympiad at a private hotel near Mamallapuram, where the games are to be held. He told the authorities to erect digital screens for the public to witness the sports events, and an around-the-clock control room to assist players and organisers.

During the review meeting, Stalin enquired about the work for the event, which is to be held at the 52,000 sq ft venue. He also enquired about the improvement of the existing indoor stadium, which spans 22,000 sq feet, the parking lot, roads, electricity connection, drinking water, and other facilities.

More than 2,000 chess players from 187 countries are to participate in the Chess Olympiad event, to be held from July 28 to August 10. A total of 2,000 rooms have been booked to accommodate the players, organisers, and press, and arrangements are being made to give them a rousing welcome.

The chief minister also instructed the authorities to raise awareness about the event. Cultural programmes have been planned at 15 places with the support of VIPs and sportspersons, to receive the Chess Olympiad torch. Meanwhile, to raise awareness among school students, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will kick-start Chess tournaments for students at the Government Model Higher Secondary School, Tenkasi, on Wednesday.

