Ajith scores a brace, guides Southern Railways to victory over Sports Authority

CHENNAI: AJITH Kumar’s brace (24, 27) enabled Southern Railways to beat Sports Authority of India 4-2 in the Shriram City Chennai Hockey Association 58th super division hockey league played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Egmore here on Thursday. In another match, GST and Central Excise blanked Chennai Port Sports Council 4-0.

Darshan shines

Darshan Muthurajan’s 46 not out paved the way for Maduranthagam CC to beat Chengai Kings CC by nine wickets in a second division match of the Chengalpattu DCA league. Brief scores: II Division: Chengai Kings CC 91 all out in 20.5 overs (Pandian 3/35, Manoj 3/39) lost to Maduranthagam CC 94/0 in 6 overs (Darshan 46 n.o, Aravindan 35 n.o); Chakra CC 111 all out in 30 overs (Sudhakar 40, Amarnath 3/33) lost to Willow CC 114/4 in 17.4 overs (Arnav 45).

Akshara stars in Spark CF win

Akshara Srinivasan’s 52 came in handy for Spark Cricket Foundation to beat Smiling Pearls by seven wickets in the Leela Krishnan memorial women’s trophy T20 tournament organised by VCG at Kalambattu, Vellore.

Brief scores: Smiling Pearls (Arakkonam) 129/1 in 20 overs (Sathvika 54, Jenitha 44) lost to Spark Cricket Foundation (Chennai) 133/3 in 19.3 overs (Akshara Srinivasan 52, Pavithra Sridharan 36); Golden Girls (Tenkasi) 95/8 in 20 overs (G Kamalini 36, KP Sathvika 3/14) lost to Smiling Pearls (Arakkonam) 99/6 in 18.2 overs (KP Sathvika 36, Janani 28, Ananya 3/18); Spark Cricket Foundation (Chennai) 177/3 in 20 overs (Ganishma 50, Pavithra Sridharan 59 n.o, Sowmya Ravi 3/34) bt WOFCC (Kovai) 81/5 in 20 overs (Kayal 30).

Siddharth-Samyukth in final

The pair of Siddharth Arya and Samyukth Balaji defeated the duo of Ishan Hussain and Irfan Hussain 6-3, 6-4 in straight sets in the men’s doubles semifinals of the Indium Software-Tamil Nadu Tennis Association state championship held at SDAT Nungambakkam tennis stadium. Results: Doubles: Semifinals: Men: Siddharth Arya/Samyukth Balaji bt Ishan Hussain/Irfan Hussain 6-3, 6-4; Madhan Kumar/Dhakshineswar Suresh bt Ajay Kannan/Krishna Teja 2-6, 6-1, 10-2; Women: Sai Samhitha/Nithyaraj Baburaj bt Anjani Mahesh/Harini Parthiban 6-1, 6-0; Janani Ramesh/Lakshmi Prabha bt Arthi Muniyan/ Riyah Dugar 6-3, 6-4. AITA wheelchair: Singles: Quarterfinals: Men: Mariappan (TN) bt Suresh 6-4, 6-1; S Balachandar (TN) bt Alexander (TN) 6-2, 6-0; Sadasivam (TN) bt Anil (Kar) 1-6, 6-4, 6-3; Shekar (Kar) bt Inderjit (TN) 6-1, 6-2.



