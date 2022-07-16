Dakshineshwar Suresh to meet Guhan in final state tennis championship

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dakshineshwar Suresh, 22, beat Irfan Hussain to reach the final of the Indium Software-Tamil Nadu state tennis championship played at the SDAT Nungambakkam tennis stadium here on Friday. Dakshineshwar won the semifinals 6-4, 6-1. In the women’s semifinals, Sai Samhitha, the top seed, defeated young Janani Ramesh 6-1, 6-2.

Results: Singles (semifinals): Men: Dakshineswar Suresh bt Irfan Hussain 6-1, 6-4; Guhan Rajan bt Siddharth Arya 6-4, 4-2 (retd). Women: Sai Samhitha bt Janani Ramesh 6-0, 6-2; A Lakshmi Prabha bt Kaavya Balasubramanian 6-4, 6-3; TNTA wheelchair AITA ranking: Men: (semifinals): Singles: Mariappan bt S Balachandar 6-3, 6-2; Shekar Veeraswamy bt K Sadasivam 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Mariappan/K Sadasivam bt Anil D Almedi/Indrerjit Pandey 3-6, 6-1, 10-6; Shekar Veeraswamy/S Balachandar bt Suresh Kumar/Gabriel M 6-3, 6-1.

Sundara takes SDAT to victory

Sundara Pandi sounded the board thrice (14, 48, 49) to help SDAT thrash Greater Chennai Police 9-3 in the Shriram City-Chennai Hockey Association 58th super division hockey league plated at the MRC stadium Egmore here on Friday.

Results: State Bank of India 3 (Sudan 17, Vetrivel 43, Vijayarajan 60) bt Indira Gandhi Memorial Hockey Club 0; SDAT 9 (Sundara Pandi (14, 48, 49), Muthu Kumar 26, Senthil Kumar 35, Dhinesh Kumar 42, Ananth Raj 43, Sathish 51, Murugesh 53) bt Greater Chennai Police 3 (Ajith 9, Kandha Raj 44, Guna 54).

Subhaharini shines

Subhaharini’s half-century (57) came in handy for DRC (Chennai) to beat HRCA (Namakkal) by ten wickets in a league round match of the Leela Krishnan memorial women’s T20 tournament played at Vellore.

Brief scores: HRCA (Namakkal) 107/7 in 20 overs (Divya 36, Prachi 3/14) lost to DRC (Chennai) 108 for no loss in 10.3 overs (Subhaharini 57, Sanjana Suman 43). HRCA (Namakkal) 177 for no loss in 20 overs (Varshini Gopal 86 n.o, Srisuvedha 71 n.o) bt WOFCC (Kovai) 93 for 5 in 20 overs (Kayal Sirpiga 49 n.o, Harshitha Shri 29).

Yuvaraj stars in MUC win

D Yuvaraj’s unbeaten 86 paved the way for Madras United Club to hammer Cosmopolitan Club by eight wickets in a fourth division ‘A’ zone league match of the TNCA league.

Brief scores: IV Division ‘A’: Cosmopolitan Club 194 in 44.3 overs (KS Siddarth 82, K Vansh Kothari 44, D Yuvaraj 3/29) lost to Madras United Club 197/2 in 37.5 overs (D Yuvaraj 86 n.o, Pravin Venkatakrishnan 47). Rising Stars Cricket Club 224 in 50 overs (Mohasin Mohammadiqbal Shaikh 73, K Aravinth 49, K Nirmal Kumar 32, T Madhu Arvind 3/41) bt Hunters XI 146 in 37.5 overs (T Madhu Arvind 34, J Aswath Narayanan 33, S Harsith 32, K Aravinth 4/19, S Abdul Khadeer 3/25). Twentieth Century Club 211 in 49.3 overs (P Harshaa 61, Nakul Sankara Narayanan 58, Vasisht Shankarraman 30, K Ponmurali Krishnan 3/31, KN Sounderamani 3/32) lost to Kumbhat Cricket Club 212/2 in 27.5 overs (R Santhosh 96 n.o, CB Keshav 73).



