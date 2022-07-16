STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Dakshineshwar Suresh to meet Guhan in final state tennis championship

Dakshineshwar Suresh, 22, beat Irfan Hussain to reach the final of the Indium Software-Tamil Nadu state tennis championship played at the SDAT Nungambakkam tennis stadium here on Friday.

Published: 16th July 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Tennis

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Dakshineshwar Suresh, 22, beat Irfan Hussain to reach the final of the Indium Software-Tamil Nadu state tennis championship played at the SDAT Nungambakkam tennis stadium here on Friday. Dakshineshwar won the semifinals 6-4, 6-1. In the women’s semifinals, Sai Samhitha, the top seed, defeated young Janani Ramesh 6-1, 6-2.

Results: Singles (semifinals): Men: Dakshineswar Suresh bt Irfan Hussain 6-1, 6-4; Guhan Rajan bt Siddharth Arya 6-4, 4-2 (retd). Women: Sai Samhitha bt Janani Ramesh 6-0, 6-2; A Lakshmi Prabha bt Kaavya Balasubramanian 6-4, 6-3; TNTA wheelchair AITA ranking: Men: (semifinals): Singles: Mariappan bt S Balachandar 6-3, 6-2; Shekar Veeraswamy bt K Sadasivam 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Mariappan/K Sadasivam bt  Anil D Almedi/Indrerjit Pandey 3-6, 6-1, 10-6; Shekar Veeraswamy/S Balachandar bt Suresh Kumar/Gabriel M 6-3, 6-1.   

Sundara takes SDAT to victory

Sundara Pandi sounded the board thrice (14, 48, 49) to help SDAT thrash Greater Chennai Police 9-3 in the Shriram City-Chennai Hockey Association 58th super division hockey league plated at the MRC stadium Egmore here on Friday.

Results: State Bank of India 3 (Sudan 17, Vetrivel 43, Vijayarajan 60) bt Indira Gandhi Memorial Hockey Club 0; SDAT 9 (Sundara Pandi (14, 48, 49), Muthu Kumar 26, Senthil Kumar 35, Dhinesh Kumar 42, Ananth Raj 43, Sathish 51, Murugesh 53) bt Greater Chennai Police 3 (Ajith 9, Kandha Raj 44, Guna 54).

Subhaharini shines

Subhaharini’s half-century (57) came in handy for DRC (Chennai) to beat HRCA (Namakkal) by ten wickets in a league round match of the Leela Krishnan memorial women’s T20 tournament played at Vellore.

Brief scores: HRCA (Namakkal) 107/7 in 20 overs (Divya 36, Prachi 3/14) lost to DRC (Chennai) 108 for no loss in 10.3 overs (Subhaharini 57, Sanjana Suman 43). HRCA (Namakkal) 177 for no loss in 20 overs (Varshini Gopal 86 n.o, Srisuvedha 71 n.o) bt WOFCC (Kovai) 93 for  5 in 20 overs (Kayal Sirpiga 49 n.o, Harshitha Shri 29).

Yuvaraj stars in MUC win

D Yuvaraj’s unbeaten 86 paved the way for Madras United Club to hammer Cosmopolitan Club by eight wickets in a fourth division ‘A’ zone league match of the TNCA league.

Brief scores: IV Division ‘A’: Cosmopolitan Club 194 in 44.3 overs (KS Siddarth 82, K Vansh Kothari 44, D Yuvaraj 3/29) lost to Madras United Club 197/2 in 37.5 overs (D Yuvaraj 86 n.o, Pravin Venkatakrishnan 47). Rising Stars Cricket Club 224 in 50 overs (Mohasin Mohammadiqbal Shaikh 73, K Aravinth 49, K Nirmal Kumar 32, T Madhu Arvind 3/41) bt Hunters XI 146 in 37.5 overs (T Madhu Arvind 34, J Aswath Narayanan 33, S Harsith 32, K Aravinth 4/19, S Abdul Khadeer 3/25). Twentieth Century Club 211 in 49.3 overs (P Harshaa 61, Nakul Sankara Narayanan 58, Vasisht Shankarraman 30, K Ponmurali Krishnan 3/31, KN Sounderamani 3/32) lost to Kumbhat Cricket Club 212/2 in 27.5 overs (R Santhosh 96 n.o, CB Keshav 73).
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu state tennis championship SDAT Nungambakkam Dakshineshwar
India Matters
Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat riots: Ahmed Patel paid Teesta Setlavad, Sanjeev Bhat, others to frame Modi, says SIT
Image used for representational purposes only
Meta platforms in India found exposed to human rights risks due to third-party action
Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Even if one of my MLA loses in coming elections, I will embrace political Sanyas: Eknath Shinde
Rajma Bismilla throws Rs 2 lakh compensation amount at Siddaramaiah’s convoy in Bagalkot on July 15, 2022. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH | Kerur violence: Take your Rs 2 lakh back, want communal harmony, woman to Siddaramaiah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp