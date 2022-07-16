Towards equestrian excellence  

Nikhil Jayakrishnan By

Express News Service

Spirits were high at Sir Mutha School, Chetpet on Thursday, which inaugurated its first NCC unit on the campus. 1 (Tamil Nadu) Remount & Veterinary Squadron is a specialised mounted unit offering cadets training in horse-riding.

The event was inaugurated by Guest of Honour Mr Cyrus Poncha, Secretary General of the Squash Racket Federation of India, while Chief Guest Lt Col Dr Samuel Premkumar, after unfurling the national flag, unveiled the plaque at the inauguration.

Addressing a gathering of students, their parents and teachers at the Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, Lt Col Dr Samuel Premkumar said, "The bigger you grow, the greater your responsibilities. We are in the process of nation-building, which is why we’re bringing in lots of changes in the country, be it transportation, innovations in science and technology, and several other projects."

He urged the students on the need to fit themselves into this nation-building project. Be it a sportsperson or an eminent part of the top bureaucracy, or defence personnel, the role of the defence forces is to instil high values, and the NCC is a way of "catching them young", Dr Premkumar said.

Next to take the dais was Cyrus Poncha who, reflecting on his long career as a national coach for over 20 years, emphasised the importance of patience, hard work and perseverance on the road to success. "There is no replacement for hard work. The most widely acknowledged theory in sport is that it takes ten thousand hours of practice to master any discipline," he said.

He quoted examples of eminent sportspersons like Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan, who reached the top through relentless practice and endless perseverance despite initial setbacks. School correspondent Krithika Kumar called the inauguration of the NCC unit a "momentous day" in the school's history.

"Our former correspondent, the late C Prema Kumar was passionate about having NCC units at all Madras Seva Sadan institutions. It was a longtime dream of hers and now it has come to fruition," she said. She also made special mention of Joint Correspondent Tamara Ann Coelho and Asheesh Coelho, whose association with all the right people made the event possible.

