Home Sport Other

Anjum Moudgil wins bronze in Changwon Shooting World Cup

With one bronze and silver apiece, India consolidated its position at the top of the medal tally with a total of 11 medals, four gold, five silver and two bronze.

Published: 17th July 2022 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Indian shooter Anjum Moudgil.(Photo | Twitter , SAI Media)

By PTI

CHANGWON: India's Anjum Moudgil won a bronze medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup here on Sunday.

Anjum shot 402.9 in the final round to finish third behind Germany's Anna Janssen (407.7) and Italy's Barbara Gambaro (4034), who won the gold and silver medals respectively.

Sanjeev Rajput, Chain Singh, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched the silver medal in the men's 3P team event.

The Indian trio, which had finished second in the qualification stage, faced a strong Czech Republic team in the gold medal match.

But despite putting up a good fight, the Indians went down 12-16 to the trio of Petr Nymbursky, Filip Nepejchal, and Jiri Privratsky.

Anjum, a world championship silver medallist, had qualified for the finals after finishing sixth in the ranking round on Saturday.

This is the 28-year-old shooter's second individual medal in consecutive World Cup stages.

She had won silver in the same event at the Baku World Cup held last month.

While Anjum was off the radar and slipped to sixth position after the second prone series, she recovered steadily in the final standing position.

By the time the fifth and sixth place shooters were eliminated after the 15th standing position shot, Anjum was 0.2 points ahead of 4th placed Rebecca Koeck of Austria.

However, a slip up in the initial stages meant, she was 1.5 points behind Gambaro, and despite gaining a full point in the fourth and final five-shot standing position series, Anjum had to remain contented with a bronze.

With one bronze and silver apiece, India consolidated its position at the top of medal tally with a total of 11 medals (four gold, five silver and two bronze).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anjum Moudgil ISSF Shooting World Cup
India Matters
Questions for MPs for this Monsoon Session
Uproar over the remarks made by the former national spokesperson of the BJP—Nupur Sharma—against Prophet Muhammad
The age of rage and targeted killings 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rani Agarwal. (Photo | AAP Twitter)
Madhya Pradesh: AAP wins mayor post in Singrauli, garners just 5 corporator seats in 45-member body
(Express Illustrations)
NEET records 95 per cent attendance with record 18.72 lakh applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp