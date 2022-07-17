Home Sport Other

Chess Olympiad torch relay arrives in Bhubaneswar

The Olympiad relay torch was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi on June 19 as he handed it over to Grand Master Viswanathan Anand.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at the Chess Olympiad.

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The first-ever Chess Olympiad torch relay got a rousing welcome here at Biju Patnaik International Airport on Friday as Odisha's WGM Kiran Manisha Mohanty received it and handed it over to AOCA chief Dr Achyuta Samant is a function at Loka Seva Bhawan.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik received the relay torch from Achyuta Samanta and handed it over to IM Padmini Rout. The Torch will travel to Puri and Konark before moving to Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik said that it’s a proud moment for India as it is hosting an international sports event like the Chess Olympiad on the 75th year of independence. He added that Chess originated from India and was known as Chaturanga. As many as six players from Odisha, including Padmini, will participate in Chess Olympiad to be held in Chennai.
The chief minister said that Odisha has been producing good results in Chess. "Some of our players have done exceedingly well at national and international events. We have also organised the World Junior Chess championship in 2016," he said.
"We intend to further strengthen the game across the state, especially in schools. This is a game which can easily be spread as not much infrastructure or equipment is required. We will create competitions at school and college levels regularly and promote the game in a professional manner," he added.
Patnaik said he is happy that the Torch relay will be taken to our heritage sites in Puri and Konark. He wished good luck to the Indian contingent which is taking part in the event. The Olympiad relay torch was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on June 19 as he handed it over to Grand Master Viswanathan Anand. The relay torch will be carried to 75 iconic places of India including Bhubaneswar, Puri and Konark in Odisha.
