CBI books former IOA president Narinder Batra, raids multiple locations

The Delhi High Court’s refusal to stay his appeal before a double bench might have been the trigger for Batra’s resignations.

Published: 19th July 2022 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra (File photo| PTI)

Veteran sports administrator Narinder Batra. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked former Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra for alleged misappropriation of funds of Hockey India (HI). The agency carried out searches at his premises across five locations in Delhi and Jammu.

CBI had received a complaint against Batra after which the body started a preliminary enquiry in April. It was alleged in the complaint that Rs 35 lakh of HI funds was used for Batra’s personal benefits, officials said.

Batra, head of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) till Monday, is a former secretary general and president of HI. He was the head of the IOA from 2017.

On March 29, Anandeshwar Pandey, honorary treasurer of the IOA, had written a letter to Batra alleging irregularities and seeking answers to expenditure on his office and the financial dealings of a company owned by Batra with HI.

Batra ceased to be president of IOA after the Delhi High Court, on May 25, struck down the post of ‘life member’ in Hockey India.

Batra’s IOC membership was linked to IOA presidency but his resignation from FIH has come as a surprise, since in May, he had said he wanted to focus on his job in the world hockey body.

His reign has been marred by various controversies.

The Delhi High Court’s refusal to stay his appeal before a double bench might have been the trigger for Batra’s resignations. But the matter is listed for normal hearing on July 26. In 2020 also, IOA vice-president Sudhanshu Mittal had written to the IOC, alleging irregularities and false declarations by Batra in his election to the top post.

