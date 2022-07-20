Solving puzzles blindfolded to training, Praggu ready for home run

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The legendary Viswanathan Anand in one of his chats with Express had said that: ''One can practice any number of hours at one's academy or train with a personal coach. But having match practice is equally important. In case you get to play tournaments before a major it is always good.''

As if taking cue from his idol, R Praggnanandhaa has been playing tournaments in the lead up to the Chess Olympiad to be played at Mahabalipuram from July 28. The teenage prodigy is part of a strong India 'B' team in the 44th Chess Olympiad.

Praggnanandhaa won the Paracin Open 'A' title and is in the right frame of mind before the chess carnival begins.The 16-year-old remained unbeaten and finished half a point ahead of the field. Alexandr Predke took the second spot with 7.5 points.

Praggnanandhaa was in superb form winning his first six games before Predke held on for a draw in round seven. He subsequently beat compatriot and fellow GM Arjun Kalyan in the eighth round before signing off with a draw against Alisher Suleymenov (Kazakhstan) in the ninth and final round for the title.

''I am satisfied with my title triumph in the Paracin Open. I am happy with the overall quality of my game. This title gives me a lot of confidence for the Olympiad," said Praggnanandhaa.The 11th standard student of Velammal school has been in the best form of his career winning three titles in 2022, besides defeating World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen twice.

''So far I would say I have been playing well this year. The wins against Carlsen and other top-ranked players in the tour has given me the boost to play with a lot more confidence and assurance. I believe in learning from each and every game and tournament that I play. This thought process has helped me evolve as a player," said Praggu as he is affectionately called.

The 16-year old is known for his meticulous preparation and calm mind while playing on the board. He is one of the few youngsters who treats victories and defeats in the same manner and never goes overboard or gets depressed.This attitude has enabled him to work harder and climb the ladder in chess steadily.

"Preparation has played a major part in my success this year. I work hard on my game and never miss any training session and always have a positive outlook. My constant desire to improve and learn has helped me improve my game,'' he said.

The genial youngster loves solving puzzles blindfolded. He also watches other players in action and learns from them. ''Solving puzzles blindfolded has come in handy. It helps in visualizations while calculating some lines," Praggu said.India will be fielding three teams in the chess Olympiad. The Tamil Nadu government has gone all out to promote the event in a big manner. Many youngsters are featuring in the Indian teams.

''I am very excited and proud that Olympiad is being held in India and that too in Chennai. It is a double delight for me. Even during the pandemic our players have been taking part in online chess. So all have been in touch with the game. Once over the board tournaments started all of us played. All the three Indian teams are very strong and have chances to win a medal. I am also thrilled that my sister Vaishali is part of the Olympiad. She will be playing her first over the board Olympiad,'' said Praggu.

