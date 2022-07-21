Ranjith shines for AG’s Office in match against Chennai Port 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ranjith sounded the board thrice (14, 16, 38) to enable AG’s Office RC to blank Chennai Port Sports Council 9-0 in the Shriram City-CHA super division hockey league played at the MRC stadium here on Wednesday.

Results: AG’s Office RC 9 (Mareewaran Sakthivel 11; Ranjith 14, 16, 38; Vinoth Kumar 23; Kaviarasan 37; Dhamu 42; Sanjay 43, 47) bt Chennai Port Sports Council 0; SDAT 4 (Senthil Kumar 42, Sathish 51, Shanmugam 54, Dhilpan 55) bt FCI 0.

St Joseph’s bag title

St Joseph’s College of Engineering team defeated Pondicherry Sports Club 35-25 in the south India kabbadi tournament held at Neyveli Lignite Corporation, Neyveli. They got a cash award of Rs 50000.

Results: Final: St Joseph’s College of Engineering bt Pondicherry Sports Club 35-25. Semifinals: St Joseph’s CoE bt DMS Pudukottai 30-28.



