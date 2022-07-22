Home Sport Other

ISL: Youngster Ayush Chhetri signs three-year deal with FC Goa

Given Chhetri's experience in the I-League last season, we felt he was ready to rub shoulders with the players in the ISL on a daily basis, the club's Director said.

Published: 22nd July 2022 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

Ayush Chhetri

Footballer Ayush Chhetri. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

PANAJI: FC Goa have roped in young midfielder Ayush Chhetri for a three-year deal.

Born in the state of Mizoram, Chhetri started playing football at the very young age of five. He rose to prominence for the first time when he got selected to Aizawl FC's U15 and U18 teams for the Youth League.

"FC Goa is one of the best football clubs in the country and I'm happy to join them. Playing in the Indian Super League (ISL) was one of my biggest dreams and I'm thankful to FC Goa for giving me the opportunity," Chhetri said in a statement.

"Being a midfielder, I love to play with the ball. The Club encourages footballers like me and follows a possession-based style of playing the game, and that attracted me to them. When I spoke to the management, they made me feel welcome and assured me that I would be an important part of their plans. That is something that I look forward to," he added.

Consistent performances with the Mizoram-based club's youth sides helped him earn a promotion to the first team and earlier last year in the 2021-22 season, he was handed his debut in the I-League.

Ravi Puskur, the club's Director of Football also expressed his thoughts on Ayush Chhetri's signing. He said, "Ayush is a signing which is largely focused towards the future planning of the team. He's been a very bright prospect in Indian football for the past few years now and we've always looked at trying to bring him in at the right time."

"Given his experience in the I-League last season, we felt he was ready to make the step up and rub shoulders with the players in the ISL on a daily basis. We're confident that with time he'll step up and become a vital asset for the club in the years to come," he added.

The 19-year-old went on to make 10 appearances for Aizawl FC in I-League 2021-22. On April 1 this year, the midfielder scored his maiden league goal against eventual champions Gokulam Kerala and followed that up with strikes against NEROCA FC and Sudeva Delhi FC.

In a short span of time, Ayush Chhetri has proven his abilities as a player who can make an impact on both ends of the pitch.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayush Chhetri FC Goa football ISL
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp