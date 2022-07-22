Javelin thrower Annu Rani qualifies for final World Athletics Championships

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Annu Rani, India’s top woman javelin thrower, managed to secure a place in the final of the World Athletics Championships on Friday (early Saturday India time). The national record holder managed 59.60m in her last attempt, after a modest opener.

For a thrower whose personal and season best are a high of 63.82m, she managed 55.35m in her second throw. His first attempt was foul. She finished fifth in the Group B qualification round and eighth overall. The automatic qualification was set at 62.50m and only three managed to clear that mark.

According to the norm, the top 12 qualify for the final. Defending champion Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia marched into the final with a throw of 61.27m, securing the fifth spot. For Annu, this would be the second time she would have qualified for the final.

All eyes will be on Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, who would be in action early on Friday (India time). He has had quite a phenomenal run until the world championships, bettering his best twice. His best is 89.94m.

Select events

Men (Friday): Javelin Throw Qualification Group A (5.05 AM IST), Triple Jump Qualification (6.05 AM IST) Women (Saturday): Javelin Throw final 06.05 AM IST

