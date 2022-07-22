Home Sport Other

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for World Championships final with 88.39m javelin throw 

The 24-year-old Indian, a hot favourite for a medal, opened the men's javelin throw Group A qualification round and sent his spear to 88.39m for his third career-best throw.

Published: 22nd July 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra (File photo| AP)

By PTI

EUGENE: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra qualified for his maiden World Championships final with a stunning first attempt throw of 88.39m here.

The 24-year-old Indian, a hot favourite for a medal, opened the men's javelin throw Group A qualification round and sent his spear to 88.39m for his third career-best throw, here on Thursday.

The medal round will be held on Sunday (7:05 am IST).

Those who clear 83.50m or 12 best performers across two qualification round groups qualify for the final.

Defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada and another Indian, Rohit Yadav will compete in Group B.Chopra, who has a personal best of 89.94m, had competed in the 2017 London World Championships with the hope of at least making it to the finals but managed only 82.26m to fall short of the automatic qualification mark of 83m.

He had also missed the 2019 World Championships in Doha as he was recovering from elbow surgery.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neeraj Chopra World Championships Javelin
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp