Hansini moves into quarterfinals in Under-19 girls segment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: M Hansini of MST beat Anushkaa Datta of ITTC 8-11, 11-13, 11-8, 11-4, 11-6 and entered the quarterfinals in the Under-19 girls' segment of the Win News-TNTTA 2nd state ranking tournament played at ICF indoor stadium here on Friday.

Results: (all pre-quarterfinals): Under 19: Boys: Suresh Raj Preyesh (RTTHPC) bt Advait Karra (RTTHPC) 11-9, 11-5, 11-6; S Tharun (RTTHPC) bt GK Mithran (SSHI) 11-4, 11-4, 11-5; Anirudh Balaji (RTTHPC) bt N Naresh (CBETTF) 11-6, 11-9, 10-12, 11-5; P Raghuraam (Vinwin) bt V Muralidharan (RTTHPC) 11-9, 11-6, 10-12, 11-6; G Varun (RTTHPC) bt S Manikandan (Jawahar) 11-7, 11-9, 11-4; D Srivathsav (RTTHPC) bt S Someshwaran (SSHI) 10-12, 11-4, 11-6, 11-7; MR Balamurugan (RTTHPC) bt M Sudharshan (Salem) 11-7, 7-11, 11-7, 11-6; R Rithish Kumar (AKG) bt Nikkhil Menon (MST) 11-7, 14-12, 11-5. Girls: S Nalene Amrutha (MVM) bt SR Evanjalin (Erode) 11-2, 11-0, 11-4; V Mouriya Dharshini (BHM) bt Jiyah Bhandari (CTTF) 11-7, 11-5, 11-6; P Deeksha (Erode) bt MS Gopika (CTTF) 12-10, 12-10, 11-7; S Ekantika (Jawahar) bt E Dipikka (CBETTF) 3-0 11-3, 11-4, 11-7; N Sharvani (MC) bt S Samyutha (Paddlerz) 11-5, 11-7, 11-9; Baskar Kavyasree (Jawahar) bt BR Nandhini (MVM) 11-4, 7-11, 11-5, 14-12; KS Kaviya Shree (MTTTA) bt I Marzuqah (AKG) 11-9, 11-7,11-5; M Hansini (MST) bt Anushkaa Datta (ITTC) 8-11, 11-13, 11-8, 11-4, 11-6.

Dhamu shines

Dhamu notched up three goals (9, 24, 46) to help AG’s Office RC to thrash Indira Gandhi Memorial HC 6-1 in the Shriram City 58-CHA super division hockey league played at the MRC stadium, Egmore here on Friday. The other match between Income Tax and SDAT ended in a draw with both teams scoring two goals each.

Suresh and Gladys win

Harsh Suresh of Under-25 Boy and Genita Gladys of Under-25 Girl emerged winners at the end of the final round of the 23rd TI Cycles Inter-School and College Chess Tournament 2022 organised by Tiruvallur District Chess Association at SBOA Matriculation Hr. Sec. School Anna Nagar. More than 1000 players from over 424 private schools, 18 colleges, and 29 govt. schools participated in the event.

Results: Final standings U-8 Boys: Santhosh Ayyappan (8/8), S. Thavish (7). Girls: S. Srinika (6.5/7); R. Pooja Shree(6). U-10 Boys: R Nijesh (7.5/8); D. Krithin Durai (7). Girls: R Charudharshini (6.5/7); R Laksna Sri(6). U-12 Boys: S Mohit(7.5/8); VX Jackson (7.5). Girls: PS Pradiksha (6/7); S. Sahana(6). U-14 Boys: JR Ajjesh (7.5/8); KP Pranav (7). Girls: B. Sajitha (6.5/7); R. Sananda (6). U-25 Boys: Harsh Suresh (7.5/8); P. Ayyappan Santhana Prabu (7). Girls: A. Genita Gladys (6.5/7); SP Kirtana (6).



