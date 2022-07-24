Home Sport Other

World Athletics Championships: Wishes pour in after Neeraj Chopra bags silver medal

Neeraj recorded a distance of 88.13m in his fourth attempt in the men's javelin throw final and secured the second position.

Published: 24th July 2022 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

World Athletics Championships silver medalist Neeraj Chopra

World Athletics Championships silver medalist Neeraj Chopra. (Photo| AP)

By ANI

OREGON: After Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra bagged the silver medal at the prestigious World Athletics Championships, wishes started pouring in from all over the country. Neeraj recorded a distance of 88.13m in his fourth attempt in the men's javelin throw final and secured the second position.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours."

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote in Twitter, "India is elated by the stupendous performance by Subedar @Neeraj_chopra1. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver Medal at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships in Eugene, Oregon. His hard work, grit and determination have yielded outstanding results. We are proud of him."

Comments

