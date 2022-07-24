World Athletics Championships: Wishes pour in after Neeraj Chopra bags silver medal

By ANI

OREGON: After Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra bagged the silver medal at the prestigious World Athletics Championships, wishes started pouring in from all over the country. Neeraj recorded a distance of 88.13m in his fourth attempt in the men's javelin throw final and secured the second position. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours." A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours. https://t.co/odm49Nw6Bx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2022 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote in Twitter, "India is elated by the stupendous performance by Subedar @Neeraj_chopra1. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver Medal at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships in Eugene, Oregon. His hard work, grit and determination have yielded outstanding results. We are proud of him." India is elated by the stupendous performance by Subedar @Neeraj_chopra1. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver Medal at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships in Eugene, Oregon. His hard work, grit and determination have yielded outstanding results. We are proud of him. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 24, 2022 Young boys and girls may take a cue from #NeerajChopra After winning Olympic Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj didn't become complacent. He worked even harder to make India proud