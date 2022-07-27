British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith withdraws from Commonwealth Games due to injury

By AFP

LONDON: Sprint star Dina Asher-Smith announced on Wednesday she had withdrawn from the England team for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to a hamstring injury.

Asher-Smith pulled up midway through the women's 4x100m relay at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon over the weekend.

"Thankfully I've only got a light hamstring strain after pulling up in the 4x1 a few days ago," she said on Instagram. "No major issue and nothing to worry about."

"But due to the short turnaround between the end of the worlds and the start of the Commonwealth Games in a few days' time I'm going to have to withdraw."

Asher-Smith, 26, finished fourth in the 100m final in Eugene and won a bronze medal in the 200m before suffering her relay setback.

She pulled up sharply midway through the third leg but still managed to hand the baton to team-mate Daryll Neita, with the team finishing sixth.

Asher-Smith had intended to race in the 100m and 4x100m relay in Birmingham, but her diagnosis now also casts serious doubt over her participation at next month's European Championships.

"I was so excited to race in front of a home crowd and all the British fans," she said.

"It's going to be such an amazing competition and I know Team England will do you all proud.

"I'm looking forward to representing you all throughout the rest of the summer and wishing the best of luck to all my team-mates."

The opening ceremony for the Commonwealths takes place on Thursday.

LONDON: Sprint star Dina Asher-Smith announced on Wednesday she had withdrawn from the England team for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to a hamstring injury. Asher-Smith pulled up midway through the women's 4x100m relay at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon over the weekend. "Thankfully I've only got a light hamstring strain after pulling up in the 4x1 a few days ago," she said on Instagram. "No major issue and nothing to worry about." "But due to the short turnaround between the end of the worlds and the start of the Commonwealth Games in a few days' time I'm going to have to withdraw." Asher-Smith, 26, finished fourth in the 100m final in Eugene and won a bronze medal in the 200m before suffering her relay setback. She pulled up sharply midway through the third leg but still managed to hand the baton to team-mate Daryll Neita, with the team finishing sixth. Asher-Smith had intended to race in the 100m and 4x100m relay in Birmingham, but her diagnosis now also casts serious doubt over her participation at next month's European Championships. "I was so excited to race in front of a home crowd and all the British fans," she said. "It's going to be such an amazing competition and I know Team England will do you all proud. "I'm looking forward to representing you all throughout the rest of the summer and wishing the best of luck to all my team-mates." The opening ceremony for the Commonwealths takes place on Thursday.