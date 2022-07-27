Indian Olympic Association requests CGF to include shooting and wrestling in Victoria Games

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) once again has urged the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and the Victoria Games organising committee to take a fresh look at the exclusion of shooting and wrestling. During the annual general meeting, acting president Anil Khanna and IOA treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey met CGF president Dame Louise Martin and discussed the matter.

"We made a presentation to the Commonwealth Games Federation and Victorian Games and requested them to reconsider about hosting shooting and wrestling again," Khanna told this daily from Birmingham. "We told them that other nations are also willing to participate and want these two sports in the Victoria Commonwealth Games in 2026."

Khanna also said that Victoria Games may increase the number of sports and shooting and wrestling could be in the reckoning. He felt there is a possibility the two disciplines might be included and said that both the international federations too must be convinced.

"Shooting and wrestling are not part of the Victoria Games. So we would want both the international federations — International Shooting Sport Federation and United World Wrestling — to show expression of interest so that the sport be included in the Victoria Games," said Khanna.

"We would persuade and request Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan (Singh Saran) ji and National Rifle Association of India chief Raninder (Singh) ji to kindly speak to the respective federations to include these two sports in Victoria Games. They said there would be consultation and there is a possibility and they working on that now."

Khanna also felt India not attending CGF meetings was not good for the IOA as they were not part of important discussions. He said that India would like to be part of their various committees and take an active part in their administration.

"In future, we said we should be part of various committees of the CGF. We must be actively involved with the CGF also. It is important for us to be attending their meetings. In the past, we have not been attending meetings which have not worked in our favour. We must actively participate in their meetings."

