PV Sindhu to be India's flagbearer at Commonwealth Games

PV Sindhu was also the flagbearer at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Published: 27th July 2022 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2022 07:05 PM

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: Double Olympic medallist badminton ace PV Sindhu was on Wednesday named flagbearer of the Indian contingent for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games beginning here on Thursday.

"Sindhu has been named as the flagbearer of the Indian team for the opening ceremony," an Indian Olympic Association (IOA) official told PTI.

A total of 164 athletes will take part in the opening ceremony which will be held on Thursday.

A total of 215 athletes from India will be competing at the Commonwealth Games.

A former world champion, Sindhu is one of the favourites to win the women's singles gold medal in Birmingham, having won the silver and bronze in the last two editions at Gold Coast and Glasgow.

