Chess Olympiad 2022: Rajinikanth 'loves chess'; wishes 'all chess minds the very best'

Published: 28th July 2022 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actor Rajinikanth

Pondering the next move? Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday said he loves chess the most and extended his greetings to chess players as Tamil Nadu gears up to host the 44th Chess Olympiad, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday.

On his twitter handle, using the #ChessOlympiad2022 hashtag, the top actor said, "an indoor game I love the most "wishing all the chess minds the very best. god bless."

Rajinikanth also posted an undated photograph of him playing chess and appearing in a pensive mood.

The sporting event will be held in nearby Mamallapuram, about 50 km from here from July 28 to August 10.

