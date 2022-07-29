Commonwealth Games 2022: Gloves on, ready to pack a punch

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

Josh wahi, andaaz naya (Same vigour, new style). With the faces of all the CWG participants, one of Boxing Federation of India's promotional posters ahead of the marquee event has those words engraved in it.

"We have tall expectations this time. Hopefully, our boxers can deliver and we can finish in the top three," one of the prominent officials from the federation tells this daily when asked about what to expect from the contenders in the next few days.

MC Mary Kom, considered to be the face of Indian boxing, is not in the picture this time. However, the women's team boasts some serious talent in Nikhat Zareen, who's entering the marquee event after a historic performance not so long ago during the IBA Women's World Championships.

Lovlina Borgohain has grown from strength to strength over the years and the Tokyo Olympics medallist will be determined to put behind the recent off-the-ring hiccup and deliver a strong show.

Then there are first-timers in the form of Nitu Ghanghas, a former youth world champion. The 48-kg boxer, who hails from Bhiwani (Haryana), will be keen to leave a mark and establish her name in the senior circuit ahead of crucial Olympic qualifiers and Asian Games next year.

Jaismine Lamboria, the other newcomer, will have similar aspirations.

"The way each member of the team is mentally conditioned, there's hope that everyone can reach the medal rounds. Each one of them is hungry for success and keen to give their 100 per cent," Bhaskar Bhatt, India women's chief coach, told this newspaper from Birmingham.

Bhaskar's assessment is not misplaced. CWG has always been one of the happy hunting grounds for Indians. In the 2018 edition, the pugilists from the country had finished second with a total of nine medals (3 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze), behind toppers England, who had the same number of medals but had six gold to their name.

Add to the fact that the current batch was part of the Ireland tour, where they trained with some elite pugilists, which has raised expectations. Lovlina and the rest of the Indians had some technical sessions with pugilists from nations like England, Ireland, and Australia, to name a few, in the build-up to the Birmingham challenge.

"Some of the top boxers were part of that tour. It was a healthy environment and our boxers were able to make the most of those sessions. The climate was also close to what it is here (Birmingham), so that should also help," Bhatt said.

With the participants being less in the women's draw, they have a relatively easier path ahead then men.

The men's side also boasts some accomplished names like Shiva Thapa and Amit Panghal. Having been in the shadows after a tame show during the Tokyo Olympics, the latter will be intent on regaining his old form.

Before the Tokyo disaster, Panghal had set the ring on fire with some consistent medal-winning performances. Having shown his mettle during the national trials recently, Panghal — a silver medallist during the 2018 Games — now has a solid chance to restore pride and get some much-needed confidence pill ahead of vital events in 2023.

Shiva, a former World Championships medallist, also has had quiet outings in recent times and will be determined to get some solid bouts under his name.

Mohammad Hussamuddin (57kg) is the other Indian male boxer in the current batch who had medalled at the last edition. Besides the three, Sanjeet, who plays his trade in the 92kg category, has a solid chance of going all the way.

The talented youngster, who had missed out on Tokyo Olympics, had made a name for himself by clinching gold during the 2021 Asian Championships in Dubai, defeating an Olympic medallist in the process.



Draw

Women

48kg: Q/F: Nitu vs Nicole Clyde | August 3

50kg: Last 16: Nikhat Zareen vs Helena Ismael Bagao | July 31

60kg: Q/F: Jaismine vs Troy Garton | August 4

70kg: Last 16: Lovlina vs Ariane Nicholson | July 30



Men

51kg: Last 16: Amit Panghal vs Namri Berri | August 1

57kg: Rd of 32: Hussamuddin vs Amzolele Dyeyi | July 30

63kg: Rd of 32: Shiva Thapa vs Suleman Baloch | July 29

67kg: Rd of 16: Rohit Tokas vs Alfred Kotey | Aug 2

75kg: Rd of 16: Sumit vs Callum Peters | July 31

80kg: Rd of 16: Ashish vs Travis Tapatuetoa | Aug 1

92kg: Rd of 16: Sanjeet vs Alo Leay Plodzicki-Faoagali | July 30

+92kg: Rd of 16: Sagar vs Maxime Njieyo Yegnong | July 31

