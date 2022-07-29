Home Sport Other

Swimming: Srihari moves to semis, Sajan and Kushagra crash out in CWG

The fastest swimmer in the field was South Africa's Pieter Coetze who clocked 53.91.

Published: 29th July 2022 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj. (Photo | AFP)

Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj clocked 54.68s to qualify for the semifinals of the men's 100m backstroke event of the Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

The 21-year-old from Bengaluru was the third fastest swimmer in his heat and fifth fastest overall. If he had clocked his personal best of 53.77s he would have topped the heats.

The fastest swimmer in the field was South Africa's Pieter Coetze who clocked 53.91.

However, seasoned Sajan Prakash and debutant Kushagra Rawat failed to advance to the semifinal of their events respectively.

Prakash finished eighth in the heats with a timing of 25.01 men's 50m butterfly event. The best 16 athletes progressed to the semis.

Kushagra too finished last in the men's 400m freestyle event as he stopped the clock at 3:57.45s. 

Both Prakash and Kushagra are still alive in the competition as they will compete in other events. While Prakash will present his challenge in men's 100m and 200m butterfly, Kushagra will compete in men's 1500m freestyle and 200m freestyle.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games 2022 CWG Srihari Nataraj Sajan Prakash Kushagra Rawat
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp