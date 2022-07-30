As off-field battle continues, judoka Jasleen ready to fight on the mat in Birmingham

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the last month, judoka Jasleen Singh Saini had to travel between Jalandhar and New Delhi four-five times.

Even when his 2022 Commonwealth Games-bound teammates were training at Delhi's IG Stadium, the 24-year-old judoka was busy with a court case and inquiry launched against him to probe alleged misconduct/misdeeds committed on June 25 in Madrid.

Even a day before the opening ceremony (Thursday) in Birmingham, he was not sure about his participation in the quadrennial event. However, as the day passed, the High Court of Delhi considered his plea allowing him to be a part of the event thus giving him a big relief. And why not?

He had missed the Tokyo flight by a whisker last year. Despite being in form of his life, he was left with no option but to be a mute spectator as judo was not part of the 2018 Gold Coast CWG.

"Ahead of the 2014 Glasgow CWG, I finished third in my weight category and missed the event. So it can be said that I have been waiting for eight years to compete in this event," Jasleen told this daily before leaving for Birmingham on Friday.

A gold medallist at the Commonwealth Championships held in Birmingham two years ago, Jasleen's roommate was accused of sexual harassment by a Spanish woman in Madrid. As he and one more judoka were present in the room along with the accused, the court-appointed observer suspended the trio with immediate effect from participating in future sporting events both domestic and international until further orders. An inquiry was also initiated against them.

"It was very difficult but people who know me were standing firmly behind me. They know I could never do such things. They encouraged me to keep the faith," he added.

He, however, didn't inform his parents about the incident and still believes they are unaware of the Madrid incident despite it being snowballed into a huge controversy.

"They used to ask me about the preparations as I was at home only. I don't want to break their hearts by telling them about the incident. More than me, it's them who have been waiting for me to win a CWG medal."

As he was not called to the pre-departure camp, Jasleen decided to train at a local academy in Jalandhar to keep himself ready for the event in case he gets relief from the court. But it was not easy given his mental state and frequent travelling to the national capital.

"I would be lying if I say I was not affected by all these developments. I was mentally disturbed which forced me to skip a few training sessions. Then there was this court case and appearances before the inquiry committee. Despite this, I tried my best to stay in touch with the game to give myself a chance to finish on the podium."

He is expected to reach the venue on Friday evening.

With competitions in his weight category (-66kg) scheduled on Day 1 (August 1) of judo events, Jasleen believes he can make up for the lost time to some extent in a couple of days.

"I have been fighting it out on and off the field for quite some time now. Hope that experience holds me in good stead for the event," signed off the judoka.

