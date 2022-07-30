Home Sport Other

Commonwealth Games 2022: Here is India's day two schedule

Following is India's schedule on competition day two of the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

The athletes of India enter the stadium during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)

BIRMINGHAM: The "killer instinct" was nowhere to be seen when Australia put the Indian women's cricket team under the pump but the country's shuttlers and paddlers steamrolled their hapless rivals on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games competition here.

The Indian women's hockey team was also off to a winning start but it was far from impressive in a 5-0 victory over Ghana in its Pool A game.

It took some time for the Indian players to find a way in breaching the African nation's defence as the mid-field and forward line lacked cohesion.

India's perennial problem of penalty corner conversion was highlighted again with the team utilising just one out of 10 chances.

On the contrary, Ghana goalkeeper Abigail Boye made some phenomenal saves to make an impression and was well supported by her backline.

Gurjit Kaur (3rd, 39th minutes) scored a brace, while Neha Goyal (28th), Sangita Kumari (36th) and Salima Tete (56th) struck a field goal each.

All times in Indian Standard Time.

(With PTI Inputs)

Swimming:

Men's 200m freestyle - Heat 3:  Kushagra Rawat (3.06 pm) 

Artistic Gymnastics: 

Women's team final and individual qualification: Ruthuja Nataraj, Protistha Samanta and Praniti Naik (9 pm).

Athletics:

Men's marathon final: Nitendra Singh Rawat (1.30 pm). 

Badminton: 

Mixed team Group A: 

India vs Sri Lanka (1.30 pm).

India vs Australia (11.30 pm).

Boxing: 

54-57kg (featherweight) round of 32: 

Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5 pm).

66-70kg (light-middleweight) round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain (12am on Sunday).

86-92kg (heavyweight) round of 16: Sanjeet (1 am on Sunday).

Squash: 

Men's singles round of 32: Ramit Tandon (5 pm).

Sourav Ghosal (6.15 pm). Women's singles round of 32: Sunaya Sara Kuruvilla (5.45 pm). Joshana Chinnapa (5.45 pm)

Table Tennis: 

Women's Group 2: 

India vs Guyana (2 pm) Men's Group 3: India vs Northern Ireland (4.30 pm). 

Cycling:

Women sprint qualifying: Mayuri Late, Triyasha Paul (02.30 pm , 6.15 pm). 

Women's 3000m individual pursuit qualifying: Meenakshi (2.30 pm, 6.15 pm).

Men's Keirin first round: Esow Alben (8.30 pm , 11.30 pm) 

Hockey: 

Women's Pool A: 

India vs Wales (11.30 pm).

Weightlifting: 

Men's 55kg: Sanket Sargar (1.30 pm) Men's 61kg: Gururaja (4.15 pm).

Women's 49kg: Mirabai Chanu (8 pm) Women's 55kg: S Bindyarani Devi (12:30 am on Sunday).

Lawn Bowls:

Men's Triple: India vs Malta (1 pm - 6.15 pm). 

Women's Singles: Tania Choudhary vs Laura Daniels (Wales): 1 pm, 6.15 pm. 

Men's Pair:

India vs Cook Islands (7.30 pm, 12.45 am on Sunday) 

Women's Four: 

India vs Canada (7.30 pm, 12.45 am on Sunday).

