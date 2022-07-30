Home Sport Other

High Court seeks status report before EFI polls

The Equestrian Federation of India seems to be heading towards turmoil again.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Equestrian Federation of India seems to be heading towards turmoil again. After days of allegation and counter-allegations between its members, both executive and otherwise, the secretary general has been suspended through a resolution carried out on an email.

According to an email by Jagat Singh, who was nominated president of EFI before being removed, had sought a resolution asking secretary general Jaiveer Singh be suspended on email from the executive board members. Jagat Singh, nominated President, said they have taken the action since the Secretary General was taking decisions in an arbitrary manner.

“The Secretary General is supposed to work under EC, he can’t take decisions arbitrarily,” Jagat Singh was quoted as saying. Since most of the members agreed, Javeer has been put under suspension. Interestingly, Jagat had also finished his tenure in the EFI.

Javeer was seeking election of the EFI saying that since most of the executive board members have ended their tenure and not too members left elections needed to be held. However, the Delhi High Court on Friday directed the EFI to not hold elections right now. Instead it has directed court-appointed observer SY Quraishi to submit a status report.

According to the faction led by the state units, EFI had sought permission of the court to hold elections, they raised objections saying even the observer had reservations about the elections. The statement released on behalf of Rajasthan Equestrian Association that raised the objection in court, it had pointed out to the court that Quraishi had already told the EFI that election cannot be held without complying with sports code. The observer had asked the EFI to put election on hold.

According to their lawyers also apprised the court that the EFI acting president Jagat Singh had removed the secretary general through an email resolution of the executive board. However, Jaiveer, according to reports has said that they cannot do that.

