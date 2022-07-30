Home Sport Other

Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary bags bronze in 61 kg category, second medal in India's CWG tally

It was India's second medal at the ongoing edition of the Games after Sanket Sagar won a silver in the men's 55kg category.

Published: 30th July 2022 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary at the Commonwealth Games.

Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary clinched a bronze medal in the men's 61kg category at the Commonwealth Games, adding to India's tally here on Saturday.

Gururaja, a silver medallist at the 2018 CWG at Gold Coast, lifted a total of 269kg (118kg+151kg) to finish in third place.

Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad grabbed the gold medal with a Games record lift of 285kg (127+158).

Morea Baru of Papua New Guinea bagged the silver with a total lift of 273kg (121+152).

TAGS
Commonwealth Games Commonwealth Games 2022 CWG CWG 2022 Gururaja Poojary CWG Weightlifting
