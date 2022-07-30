Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary bags bronze in 61 kg category, second medal in India's CWG tally
It was India's second medal at the ongoing edition of the Games after Sanket Sagar won a silver in the men's 55kg category.
BIRMINGHAM: Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary clinched a bronze medal in the men's 61kg category at the Commonwealth Games, adding to India's tally here on Saturday.
Gururaja, a silver medallist at the 2018 CWG at Gold Coast, lifted a total of 269kg (118kg+151kg) to finish in third place.
Team India wins its second Medal. Congratulations Gururaja Poojary on winning the in weightlifting in the 61 KG category. #Ekindiateamindia #B2022 pic.twitter.com/SIWhkyINyQ— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 30, 2022
Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad grabbed the gold medal with a Games record lift of 285kg (127+158).
Morea Baru of Papua New Guinea bagged the silver with a total lift of 273kg (121+152).
