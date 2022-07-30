Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary bags bronze in 61 kg category, second medal in India's CWG tally

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary clinched a bronze medal in the men's 61kg category at the Commonwealth Games, adding to India's tally here on Saturday.

Gururaja, a silver medallist at the 2018 CWG at Gold Coast, lifted a total of 269kg (118kg+151kg) to finish in third place.

Team India wins its second Medal. Congratulations Gururaja Poojary on winning the in weightlifting in the 61 KG category. #Ekindiateamindia #B2022 pic.twitter.com/SIWhkyINyQ — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 30, 2022

Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad grabbed the gold medal with a Games record lift of 285kg (127+158).

Morea Baru of Papua New Guinea bagged the silver with a total lift of 273kg (121+152).

It was India's second medal at the ongoing edition of the Games after Sanket Sagar won a silver in the men's 55kg category.

