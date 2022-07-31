Home Sport Other

Commonwealth Games 2022: India beat Australia in final league match of badminton mixed team event

After blanking Pakistan 5-0 on the first day, India yet again were by far the better team on display on the second day as they outclassed Sri Lanka 5-0 first and then beat Australia to top the group.

Published: 31st July 2022 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

India's Srikanth Nammalwar Kidambi competes against Pakistain's Murad Ali during the mixed team event badminton competition at the Commonwealth Games. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: Already through to the quarterfinals, defending champions India continued their rampaging run as they beat Australia in their final group A match of mixed team competition at the Commonwealth Games here.

The Indians have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead over the Australians on Saturday.

After blanking Pakistan 5-0 on the first day, India yet again were by far the better team on display on the second day as they outclassed Sri Lanka 5-0 first and then beat Australia to top the group on way to the quarterfinals.

World championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth started the proceedings for India against Australia, beating Lin Xiang Ying 21-14 21-13 in a lop-sided contest.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu then trounced Chen Wendy Hsuan-Yu 21-10 21-12 to hand India a 2-0 lead.

In the first doubles clash of the tie, Sumeeth and Chirag defeated Tran Hoang Pham and Jack Yu 21-16 21-19 to give India an unassailable 3-0 lead.

While India claimed the top spot, Sri Lanka are currently in second place in group A.

