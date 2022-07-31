Home Sport Other

CWC 2022: Indian hockey midfielder Navjot Kaur tests Covid positive, free to fly back home

She won the opening two sets without much fuss, but Best fought back in the third one.

Published: 31st July 2022 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

Indian women's hockey team forward Navjot Kaur

Indian women's hockey team forward Navjot Kaur (Photo | Hockey India)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a setback for India, women’s hockey team midfielder Navjot Kaur has tested positive for Covid 19. According to Hockey India statement, she had tested positive earlier during their tarining in Nottingham and has been in isolation for the last 10 days. She did not play India’s first match.

Team officials have said that she is not symptomatic and is fit to travel. India already had taken extra players and Sonika is among them. She will replace her. India opened their campaign with a 5-0 win over Ghana on Friday.

Batter S Meghana, who tested for Covid last week, reached Birmingham before the Opening Ceremony and is available for selection cricket team. She did not play the first game. Her teammate Pooja Vastrakar, who also was positive, is still in Bengaluru and will leave after two negative tests. Since replacement has not been named, she is still part of the squad.In fact, there are no Covid restrictions during the Birmingham Games as was there at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last year.

Joshna, Saurav in last 16

India’s ace squash players Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal moved into the pre-quarterfinals after posting easy wins in their respective men’s and women’s singles, respectively. Both Chinnappa and Ghosal, who are searching for the elusive CWG gold medal in singles, registered identical 3-0 victories.  Living up to her billing, Chinappa outclassed Meagan Best of Barbados. The 18-time national champion won in straight sets (11-8, 11-9, 12-10).

She won the opening two sets without much fuss, but Best fought back in the third one. However, Chinappa held her nerves to emerge victorious. The 35-year-old Ghosal steamrolled Shamil Wakeel of Sri Lanka 11-4, 11-4, 11-6. Ghosal was in complete control from the beginning and the Sri Lankan was simply no match for the Indian.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navjot Kaur Indian women's hockey team Indian hockey team
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp