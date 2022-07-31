CWC 2022: Indian hockey midfielder Navjot Kaur tests Covid positive, free to fly back home

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a setback for India, women’s hockey team midfielder Navjot Kaur has tested positive for Covid 19. According to Hockey India statement, she had tested positive earlier during their tarining in Nottingham and has been in isolation for the last 10 days. She did not play India’s first match.

Team officials have said that she is not symptomatic and is fit to travel. India already had taken extra players and Sonika is among them. She will replace her. India opened their campaign with a 5-0 win over Ghana on Friday.

Batter S Meghana, who tested for Covid last week, reached Birmingham before the Opening Ceremony and is available for selection cricket team. She did not play the first game. Her teammate Pooja Vastrakar, who also was positive, is still in Bengaluru and will leave after two negative tests. Since replacement has not been named, she is still part of the squad.In fact, there are no Covid restrictions during the Birmingham Games as was there at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last year.

Joshna, Saurav in last 16

India’s ace squash players Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal moved into the pre-quarterfinals after posting easy wins in their respective men’s and women’s singles, respectively. Both Chinnappa and Ghosal, who are searching for the elusive CWG gold medal in singles, registered identical 3-0 victories. Living up to her billing, Chinappa outclassed Meagan Best of Barbados. The 18-time national champion won in straight sets (11-8, 11-9, 12-10).

She won the opening two sets without much fuss, but Best fought back in the third one. However, Chinappa held her nerves to emerge victorious. The 35-year-old Ghosal steamrolled Shamil Wakeel of Sri Lanka 11-4, 11-4, 11-6. Ghosal was in complete control from the beginning and the Sri Lankan was simply no match for the Indian.

