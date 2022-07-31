India vs Pakistan T20, men's hockey opener: Here is India's day three schedule in Commonwealth Games 2022

By Online Desk

BIRMINGHAM: A smiling Mirabai Chanu made her towering presence felt with a record-smashing show while Sanket Sargar tasted big-stage success after years of toil as Indian weightlifters continued to produce sparkling performances at the Commonwealth Games, winning medals of all three hues here Saturday.

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai was expected to win a gold medal on the second day of the competition, and she did it with remarkable ease, shattering four records in a power-packed performance.

Literally owning the stage, Mirabai outshone the field by lifting 201kg (88kg+113kg), which was a humongous 29kg more than the second-placed Marie Hanitra Roilya Ranaivosoa's 172kg (76kg+96kg) from Mauritius, while Canada's Hannah Kaminski was behind by another one kilogram (74kg+97kg).

Now the action shifts on day three, where the much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash in women's T20 is expected to be a houseful affair in Edgbaston. The Indian Men's hockey team will also take the field today to start its campaign on a rousing note against lowly Ghana in its opening Pool B match.

Here is India's schedule for Sunday.

(With PTI Inputs)

All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Swimming: Men's 200m Butterfly Heat 3: Sajan Prakash (3.07 pm) Men's 50m Backstroke. Heat 6: Srihari Natraj (3.31 pm).

Gymnastics: Men's All-Around final: Yogeshwar Singh (1.30 pm)

Badminton Mixed team quarterfinals: 10 pm onwards.

Women's T20 Cricket: India versus Pakistan (3.30 pm).

Boxing: 48-50kg (light flyweight) round of 16: Nikhat Zareen (4.45 pm) 60-63.5 kg (light welterweight) round of 16: Shiva Thapa (5.15 pm) 71-75kg (middleweight) Round of 16: Sumit (12.15 am on Monday) Over 92kg (super heavyweight): Sagar (1 am on Monday)

Hockey (Men): India versus Ghana: 8.30 pm.

Cycling: Men's Sprint qualifying: Esow Alben, Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (2.32 pm onwards).

Men's 15km scratch race qualifying: Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar (4.20 pm onwards).

Women's 500m time trial finals: Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Late (9.02 pm).

Weightlifting: Men's 67kg final: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (2 pm) Women's 59kg final: Popy Hazarika (6.30 pm).

Men's 73kg final: Achinta Sheuli (11 pm).

Squash: Women's singles round of 16: Joshna Chinappa (6 pm onwards) Men's singles round of 16: Saurav Ghosal (6.45 pm).

Table Tennis: Men's team quarterfinal: 2 pm Women's team semi-finals: 11.30 pm.

Lawn Bowl: Women's singles: Tania Choudhary (10.30 pm) Men's Pairs: India versus England (4 pm).

