India's second gold: Teen weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga rewrites two Games record in maiden win

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: Young weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga smashed two Games records on his way to a sensational gold medal win at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games as he added a second yellow metal to India's tally on Sunday.

The 2018 Youth Olympic champion dominated the men's 67kg competition with a total lift of 300kg (140kg+160kg), finishing ahead of Samoa's Vaipava Nevo Ioane, who managed a total of 293kg (127kg +166kg).

A gutsy performance from @raltejeremy in the Men’s 67 KG Category gives team it’s second in weightlifting at @birminghamcg22. With a total lift of 300KG he also sets a #gamesrecord ! #ekindiateamindia #B2022 pic.twitter.com/CZ09t7GyOb — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 31, 2022

Nigeria's Edidiong Joseph Umoafia took bronze with an effort of 290kg (130kg+160kg).

The 19-year-old from Aizwal wrote the Games snatch (140kg) and overall lift (300kg) record in his name but not before an injury scare as twice he grimaced in pain during the clean and jerk attempts.

Jeremy opened up a huge 10kg gap with the nearest rival Edidiong Joseph Umoafia when he lifted 140kg in a successful second attempt.

He had begun with 136kg.

Jeremy further targetted 143kg in his final attempt but did not succeed.

In Clean and Jerk, the 2021 Commonwealth Championship winner began with 154kg and followed that up with 160kg, but could not complete the 165kg attempt.

Lifting three tons over my shoulder wouldn’t have been possible without the strength of my nation backing me.

