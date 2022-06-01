STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Full strength hockey teams for Commonwealth Games

It's a bit more complicated for the women's team to pick the first-choice 18 as the World Cup finishes less than two weeks before the first match in Birmingham.

Published: 01st June 2022 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Both the men's and women's teams will be pretty close to full strength at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The initial plan was to send 'A' teams to that event as the calendar was loaded, including an Olympic qualifier in the form of the Asian Games. With the Asian Games indefinitely postponed, coaches of both teams — Graham Reid (men's) and Janneke Schopman (women's) — confirmed as much to this daily.

"It will be the best team that can be picked," Reid said. "That is what will happen at the end of the day. The Asian Games has been postponed so we will be trying everything we can to win the Commonwealth Games."

It's a bit more complicated for the women's team to pick the first-choice 18 as the World Cup finishes less than two weeks before the first match in Birmingham. However, Schopman sees the Commonwealth Games 'as less of a developmental tournament and more of a performance tournament'. "All the core group are now available and up for selection," she said. "I think there may be some changes in selection from the World Cup squad or there may not be."

India miss out on final, set to set for bronze

Meanwhile, India's second-string side, in action at the Asia Cup in Jakarta, will face Japan in the bronze-medal match on Wednesday. The side, that's grown in stature over the course of the meet, needed a win over Korea to face Malaysia in the gold-medal match. It was proceeding as per plan as they were leading 4-3 with 16 minutes remaining. Uttam Singh had the chance to extend that lead but ballooned his chance over the bar when it seemed impossible to miss.

Korea, known for their pace on the counter, went up the other end and found the net via Manjae Jung. India threw bodies forward in search of a fifth goal but it just wouldn't come.

However, overall, it has been a good tournament for a youthful-looking side that saw members of the junior World Cup team making their debuts. The question now is how many of those players will be fast-tracked into the senior set-up.

Tuesday's matches: Oman 2-0 Indonesia, Malaysia 5-0 Japan, India 4-4 Korea.
Wednesday's matches: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, India vs Japan, Malaysia vs Korea. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Commonwealth Games Hockey Birmingham
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp