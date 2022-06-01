STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sourav Ganguly has not resigned as BCCI president: Jay Shah quashes rumours

Rumours regarding Ganguly resigning from the president post surfaced when former Indian captain said he was "planning to start something".

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (R) with Board secretary Jay Shah

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (R) with Board secretary Jay Shah (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Sourav Ganguly has not resigned as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

BCCI secretary Jay Shah refuted the media reports on Wednesday that claimed Ganguly has stepped down as President of the apex cricketing body in India.

"The rumours doing rounds about Mr Sourav Ganguly stepping down from the post of BCCI President are factually incorrect. We have some exciting times in the form of media rights coming up and my colleagues and I are completely focused on the upcoming opportunity and safeguarding the interest of Indian cricket," Jay Shah, BCCI Secretary told ANI.

Rumours regarding Ganguly resigning from the president post surfaced when former Indian captain said he was "planning to start something" to help a lot of people in a Twitter post, hinting towards a new "chapter of his life".

"Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life," said the cricket board president.

The cryptic tweet triggered massive speculation that Sourav Ganguly, 49, is stepping down as BCCI president.

"2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, Cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today," added Ganguly. (ANI)

