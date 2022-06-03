STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Minister Amit Shah to launch Khelo India Youth Games-2021 

Players will compete for a total of 1,866 medals which includes 545 gold, 545 silver, and 776 bronze.

Published: 03rd June 2022 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch Khelo India Youth Games-2021 in Panchkula on Saturday, an official statement said on Friday. The games will be organised from June 4 till June 13.

"Around 8,500 players, coaches and support staff from across the country will participate in the fourth edition of 'Khelo India Youth Games-2021'," according to a release issued by the Haryana government.

Players will compete for a total of 1,866 medals which includes 545 gold, 545 silver, and 776 bronze, said the statement.

As many as 25 types of sports will be organised at five venues, namely Panchkula, Ambala, Shahabad, Chandigarh, and Delhi, it said.

With a seating arrangement for around 7,000 spectators, Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Panchkula will be the main venue for the sports events.

Five traditional sports, namely Gatka, Kalaripayattu, Thang-Ta, Mallakhamba, and Yogasana have also been included in this competition for the first time, added the statement.

Comments

