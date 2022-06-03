STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Maharashtra Open chess: Indian GMs Arjun Kalyan, Sengupta join Paichadze at top after round 5 

While Paichadze, who had an all-win record after four rounds, was held by Indian GM M R Lalith Babu, Kalyan and Sengupta registered wins over Aditya S Samant and Anup Deshmukh respectively.

Published: 03rd June 2022 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Arjun Kalyan

Arjun Kalyan

By PTI

PUNE: Indian Grandmasters Arjun Kalyan and Deep Sengupta posted victories in the fifth round to join Georgian GM Luka Paichadze at the top with 4.5 points in the 1st Maharashtra International Open GM chess tournament here on Friday.

While Paichadze, who had an all-win record after four rounds, was held by Indian GM M R Lalith Babu, Kalyan and Sengupta registered wins over Aditya S Samant and Anup Deshmukh respectively to take their tally to 4.5 points and share the lead.

Top-seed Farrukh Amonatov of Tajikistan beat Bangladesh GM Enamul Hossain in 33 moves after draws in round three and four against lower-rated Indians to climb to 4 points.

Four players - Amonatov, Boris Savchenko, Lalith Babu and Aditya Mittal are in joint second spot with four points each.

The game between Paichadze and Lalith Babu on the top board saw the two agree for a draw after 36 moves.

Sengupta was an impressive winner in the fifth round, outlasting Samant in 53 moves, while Kalyan humbled Deshmukh in 37 moves.

Important Results: Fifth round: Luka Paichadze (4.5) drew M R Lalith Babu (4); Deep Sengupta (4.5) beat Anup S Samant (1.5); Vishnu Prasanna (2.5) beat Boris Savchenko (4); Aleksej Aleksandrov (3.5) lost to L R Srihari (2); Karthik Venkataraman (3.5) lost to D H Nguyen (2.5); Arjun Kalyan (4.5) beat Anup Deshmukh (1.5).

Farrukh Amonatov (4) beat Enamul Hossain (0); Aditya Mittal (4) beat V A D'Cunha (0); Audi Ameya (2) beat M R Venkatesh (3); Jubin Jimmy (1) beat Alexei Fedorov (2.5).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chess Arjun Kalyan Deep Sengupta
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp