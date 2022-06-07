STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Working with seasoned professionals crucial for my uninterrupted training: Thomas Cup winner Dhruv Kapila

Dhruv Kapila along with his doubles partner MR Arjun played an important role in helping earn their first-ever Thomas Cup winner's trophy.

Indian badminton star Dhruv Kapila

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Dhruv Kapila, the young badminton prodigy and a member of the Indian team that won the country's first-ever Thomas Cup in May 2022, has said that working with seasoned professionals is crucial for his uninterrupted training.

The young badminton star, Dhruv along with his doubles partner M.R. Arjun played an important role in helping earn their first-ever Thomas Cup winner's trophy.

"It was an absolute honour to represent India at the Thomas Cup and to win it as well was a dream come true. The celebrations from this win are already over and our preparation for the next championships has begun, and keeping the schedule ahead in mind it was very important for me to partner with seasoned professionals to take care of my commercial interests, which would play a critical role in fuelling my uninterrupted training," Dhruv said.

"I can confidently say that to have such professionals by my side who understands Olympic sports better than most, I can comfortably concentrate on my training for the Commonwealth Games and my other tournaments," said Dhruv.

The 22-year-old Dhruv Kapila, who is currently training at the camp for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, hogged the limelight after his stellar performance at the 2019 South Asian Games by bagging three gold medals in men's double, mixed double and men's team.

"There is still a lot for me to learn and being able to reach my senior in sports for guidance is something I am looking forward to in this journey with IOS. I am happy to have IOS by my side and I am sure they will do their best to help me grow further," he said.

Dhruv has decided to partner with a leading sports management firm, IOS Sports & Entertainment to manage his commercial interests with brands in his run-up to key tournaments this year and in years ahead.

Along with Dhruv, IOS also onboarded Ishaan Bhatnagar who made news by securing the gold in the mixed doubles event with his partner Tanisha at the Syed Modi International 2022 Super 300 Event.

