STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Dustin Johnson quits PGA membership to play in Saudi league

Dustin Johnson has resigned his PGA Tour membership to participate in the new golf series backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

Published: 08th June 2022 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson

Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ST. ALBANS: Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson has resigned his PGA Tour membership to participate in the new golf series backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

The first LIV Golf Invitational, which offers $25 million in prize money, is taking place outside London starting Thursday.

Johnson said Tuesday he “had to think long and hard" about leaving the PGA Tour, seemingly ending his hopes of competing in the Ryder Cup for the United States.

“Ultimately, I decided to come and do this,” Johnson said at Centurion Club. “I'm excited about this. Obviously the Ryder Cup is unbelievable and something that has meant a lot to me. ... Hopefully I’ll get a chance to do that again, but I don’t make the rules.”

Johnson, whose last victory was the Saudi International in 2021, is No. 15 in the world, the highest-ranked player in the field. He has held the No. 1 spot in the world longer than any player since Tiger Woods.

“I chose what is best for me and my family,” Johnson said, explaining his decision to join the Saudi venture fronted by Greg Norman.

Speaking alongside Johnson, former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell said he had yet to give up his PGA membership.

“I don't feel I need to,” he said. “I don't want to get into a legal situation with the PGA Tour.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saudi PGA Dustin Johnson
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp