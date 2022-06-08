Golfers Ridhima Dilawari, Neha Tripathi, Pranavi Urs look for good start as WPGT resumes with 7th leg

By IANS

BENGALURU: Ridhima Dilawari and Neha Tripathi will get to test the gains they have made from their recent starts in Europe and elsewhere as they tee up in the first round of the 7th leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour 2022 here.

The WPG Tour, which resumes after a two months break - they did have a mixed event, the Ballantines Mixed Pro Challenge in April - will see 30 players vying for the Rs 10 lakh purse.

Many of the regular stars, such as Tvesa Malik, Vani Kapoor, Diksha Dagar and Amandeep Drall are currently in Europe for various events.

However, Ridhima Dilawari is in the field as is Neha Tripathi, who in spite of her indifferent form has shown occasional flashes of brilliance. The promising Jahanvi Bakshi and Pranavi Urs, who have won multiple times on the Tour, are also in the fray. Also looking for another win will be Seher Atwal.

Many of the others have also had a taste of international competition like Durga Nittur, Astha Madan, Suchitra Ramesh and Siddhi Kapoor. They will all get a chance to make a bid for the honours as Indian women's golf continues to make noticeable progress. The field includes six amateurs.