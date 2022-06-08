STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

OYO provides accommodation to players, support staff and officials of Khelo India Youth Games

The accommodation is being provided in 1,100 rooms across 60 hotels in Chandigarh, Zirakpur, Panchkula, Ambala, Shahbad and New Delhi.

Published: 08th June 2022 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

OYO Rooms

OYO Hotels (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Travel tech firm OYO on Wednesday said it is providing accommodation to the players, support staff and officials participating in Khelo India Youth Games. The games are currently underway in Haryana, and more than 8,000 players are competing and showcasing their talent in 25 sports disciplines.

The accommodation is being provided in 1,100 rooms across 60 hotels in Chandigarh, Zirakpur, Panchkula, Ambala, Shahbad and New Delhi, the company said.

"We understand the importance of comfortable stays for athletes which creates the right environment for them to relax, rejuvenate and perform like a champion. We are taking care of their requirements with round-the-clock services. Safety and hygiene are our top priority," OYO India CEO Ankit Gupta said.

Khelo India is an annual national level multidisciplinary grassroot games in India held for two categories - under-17 school students (Youth Games) and under-21 college students (University Games).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Khelo India Youth Games OYO OYO Rooms
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp