Relieved Diya to focus on Khelo India Youth Games

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Diya Chitale was gearing up for her last training session at Khar Gymkhana, Mumbai before leaving for Panchkula (Haryana) on Wednesday morning to compete in the Khelo India Youth Games when she was informed about her inclusion in the women’s table tennis squad for the Commonwealth Games.

Only last week, the young paddler had moved the Delhi High Court over her exclusion despite being number three in women’s national rankings. So it came as a pleasant surprise to her when she was given a chance to represent the country replacing Archana Kamath that too, with hearing in the case yet to begin. “Really very happy...this was amazing news especially after working so hard and performing really well throughout the year,” an elated Diya told this daily.

Diya Chitale

However, the last few days were not easy for the Chitale household. And why not? They have been planning for the event for the past few years and the decision of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) was a big jolt for them.

“It (CWG) was the milestone I had set for myself. Over the past two-three years, we have been working very hard to be included in the CWG squad and when Covid hit, it was a major setback as I lost almost one-and-half-year to play at senior tournaments as I had just started playing at the senior level. This was only my chance. I just had two years to come into the top 3-4 of the country. I had to cover that up in this one year."

"So I worked really hard for it but in spite of performing and being in the top 3 when I came to know that I am not selected, it was really frustrating. I mean I had put everything into it,” added the paddler. She also thanked the CoA for reviewing the selection process and giving her a chance to represent the country.

It was Diya’s father, Parag Chitale, who decided to fight it out once the provisional squad was announced sans his daughter. “Diya was absolutely demoralised and we were also shattered as we’ve been working very hard on her game. Since 2015, she has been training at least for four months in Germany under coach Peter Engel except from March 2020 to July 2021 due to Covid. I am happy that without the hearing, the CoA has included Diya in the squad,” Parag said.