STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Relieved Diya to focus on Khelo India Youth Games

Only last week, the young paddler had moved the Delhi High Court over her exclusion despite being number three in women’s national rankings.

Published: 08th June 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation.(Photo | PTI)

Image used for representation.(Photo | PTI)

By ​Firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Diya Chitale was gearing up for her last training session at Khar Gymkhana, Mumbai before leaving for Panchkula (Haryana) on Wednesday morning to compete in the Khelo India Youth Games when she was informed about her inclusion in the women’s table tennis squad for the Commonwealth Games. 

Only last week, the young paddler had moved the Delhi High Court over her exclusion despite being number three in women’s national rankings. So it came as a pleasant surprise to her when she was given a chance to represent the country replacing Archana Kamath that too, with hearing in the case yet to begin. “Really very happy...this was amazing news especially after working so hard and performing really well throughout the year,” an elated Diya told this daily. 

Diya Chitale

However, the last few days were not easy for the Chitale household. And why not? They have been planning for the event for the past few years and the decision of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) was a big jolt for them.

“It (CWG) was the milestone I had set for myself. Over the past two-three years, we have been working very hard to be included in the CWG squad and when Covid hit, it was a major setback as I lost almost one-and-half-year to play at senior tournaments as I had just started playing at the senior level. This was only my chance. I just had two years to come into the top 3-4 of the country. I had to cover that up in this one year."

"So I worked really hard for it but in spite of performing and being in the top 3 when I came to know that I am not selected, it was really frustrating. I mean I had put everything into it,” added the paddler. She also thanked the CoA for reviewing the selection process and giving her a chance to represent the country.

It was Diya’s father, Parag Chitale, who decided to fight it out once the provisional squad was announced sans his daughter. “Diya was absolutely demoralised and we were also shattered as we’ve been working very hard on her game. Since 2015, she has been training at least for four months in Germany under coach Peter Engel except from March 2020 to July 2021 due to Covid. I am happy that without the hearing, the CoA has included Diya in the squad,” Parag said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diya Chitale Khar Gymkhana Panchkula Khelo India Youth Games Commonwealth Games Delhi High Court CWG
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp