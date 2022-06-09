STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Indian sailor accuses coach of making her 'uncomfortable' during foreign tour

The complainant reached out to the Yachting Federation several times but when she did not get any response, she sought Sports Authority of India's intervention last night.

Published: 09th June 2022 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2022 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representation.(Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Days after a renowned cyclist accused her coach of sexual harassment, a national level female sailor has alleged that a coach made her "uncomfortable" during a foreign exposure trip to Germany.

According to a source, the complainant reached out to the Yachting Federation of India (YAI) several times but when she did not get any response, she sought Sports Authority of India's intervention last night.

SAI has now sought a report from the Federation by the end of the day, asking if the sailor had approached them earlier, and if so why the matter was not taken seriously.

"The SAI has received a complaint from a female sailor that a coach is making her uncomfortable during a foreign exposure tour of Germany.

The sailor claimed that she had earlier approached the federation but after getting no response from them, she knocked on SAI's doors," a SAI source told PTI.

"SAI has sought a report from the federation from the Yachting Federation of India on this serious matter.

"The camp was proposed and organised by the Yachting Association of India and funded by SAI through ACTC, as is the norm. The coach in question has been appointed by the federation and was included in the contingent as per the proposal of the Federation," the source added.

SAI has also reached out to the athlete, who claimed that "mental pressure" was being created by the coach during training.

The sailor did mention any sexual harassment by the coach.

The coach in question is a three-time Olympian and is a coach of the Indian Navy team.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yachting Federation of India Sports Authority of India
India Matters
The Reserve Bank of India. (File photo | PTI)
RBI allows credit cards to be linked with UPI platform
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
Nupur Sharma remarks against Prophet: Al-Qaeda warns of attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP and Gujarat
Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
AAP takes leaf out of BJP book, counters party in Gujarat with Delhi model
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar)
Tamil Nadu tops food safety index replacing Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp