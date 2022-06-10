STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sailor accuses coach of not ‘behaving well’

Sports Authority Of India

By Firoz Mirza and Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  She competed in the Allianz Regatta/Hempel World Cup Series held in the Netherlands from May 31 to June 5. Her name is also there in the current entry list for the upcoming The Kieler Woche scheduled in Germany from June 18 to 26. However, the next few days are not going to be easy for the Indian sailor, especially after she filed a complaint with the Sports Authority of India accusing the coach of making her uncomfortable.

The country’s sailors are currently on an exposure camp in Germany and the coach has accompanied them. He was appointed by the Yachting Association of India (YAI). Following the instruction from the SAI, the YAI on Thursday formed a committee comprising officers from the Indian Navy to investigate the issue. It is learnt that the committee members have spoken to both the sailor and coach. Incidentally, the coach in question is a three-time Olympian and also coaches the Indian Navy team. 

According to YAI, the report would be ready and sent to SAI, who wanted a report and we have heard all parties and will submit report by Thursday/Friday. Also, we have to say that it’s more about mental pressure and has nothing to do with sexual harassment. “The association also said that the sailors did not send a written complain to YAI earlier. It was sent to the parental club.”  

